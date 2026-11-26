Amtrak is bracing for a holiday travel surge as AAA projects nearly 82 million Americans on the move. With fares as low as $27 to Seattle and $17 to Eugene, ridership is rising, with Sunday after Thanksgiving the peak.

Amtrak is bracing for a holiday travel surge as AAA projects nearly 82 million Americans on the move. With fares as low as $27 to Seattle and $17 to Eugene, ridership is rising, with Sunday after Thanksgiving the peak.

Passengers said cost was a big factor into travel. Amtrak is offering rides that cost $27 to travel to Seattle and $17 to Eugene, Ore. Amtrak reportedly carried more than 1.2 million customers nationwide over the holiday travel season in 2025 -- up nearly 6% from 2024. Western Washington is bracing for a storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and the threat of flooding and isolated power outages as people prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving.

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Union workers, including Sea-Tac Airport employees, and community members rallied Tuesday against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s involvement at the airport. Seattle and King County are asking a court to block Initiative 638, saying the measure would conflict with local law and violate the Washington Constitution. Work is underway to prevent flooding in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood, which was devastated by king tides nearly four years ago.