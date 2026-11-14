Amtrak booking system returns to normal after outage during nationwide FAA ground stop

Amtrak said its booking system is returning to normal after a network outage that coincided with a nationwide FAA ground stop.

from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 9:00 AM EST, Eastern Montgomery County, Eastern Chester County, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Camden County, Cape May County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Salem County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex CountyOfficials say the train service is operating normally, but is seeing increased demand.

Amtrak said its booking system is returning to normal after a network outage that coincided with a nationwide FAA ground stop. Users on social media started sharing frustrations over ticket reservations Friday afternoon, with travelers showing error messages on Amtrak's website and app. In response to a request for comment, Amtrak's Communications Director W. Kyle Anderson said that "Amtrak service is operating normally, and we are seeing increased demand for travel across our network.

Also read Agency overseeing Amtrak Pacific Surfliner to get $1 million from state to study improvements

" Responding to a frustrated customer Friday, Amtrak officials said in a post on X that the booking issues were related to a system-wide update, but did not elaborate. The company said some customers may still experience issues while processing payments, booking trips or modifying existing reservations. Amtrak’s call centers experienced higher-than-normal call volumes, resulting in longer wait times for some.

FOX 5 DC attempted to call the support number during the outage, around 8 p.m., but an automated message said officials were unable to take calls due to "unusually high call volume.

Advertisement

"The backstory: The outage came as thousands of travelers across the country scrambled for new plans, after the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop — the first since January 2023 and just the second since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The FAA has said that the ground stop was ordered due to a "temporary telecommunications outage.

" It has since been lifted. Information in this story is from social media posts commenting on the ticket booking outage, error messages on Amtrak's website and app, phone calls to Amtrak's support and media relations lines and previous FOX reporting on the Federal Aviation Administration's nationwide ground stop.