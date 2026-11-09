Amtrak $112M Chicago Union Station Access Project Begins

Amtrak launches a $112 million project to build ADA-compliant level boarding platforms at Chicago Union Station, aiming to improve accessibility and capacity for 30 million annual riders.

Amtrak is launching a significant $112 million infrastructure initiative to construct new, fully accessible boarding platforms at Chicago Union Station. This major project targets the conversion of dormant areas previously used for mail and parcel distribution into modern passenger facilities designed for level boarding.

Project Scope and Timeline Details

The construction effort is scheduled to span 30 months, with major physical work anticipated to begin by the end of 2026. The primary objective is to replace existing barriers such as ramps, stairs, and lifts with a seamless level-boarding experience. This transformation will create the station's first level-boarding platforms, significantly enhancing mobility for passengers with disabilities, travelers with strollers, and those with limited mobility.

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The specific scope of work focuses on Platforms 30 through 38. These tracks were historically connected to a post office located above the tracks, which has since been relocated. The redevelopment will include the creation of a climate-controlled waiting area equipped with new restrooms. These improvements are critical for maintaining passenger service capacity during broader, future modernization efforts at the station.

This initiative is the first component of the Chicago Hub Improvement Program, commonly known as CHIP, to advance into the construction phase. The broader CHIP program aims to transform regional and intercity passenger rail across the Midwest through substantial investments in rail infrastructure, facilities, and station upgrades. By securing interim capacity, the project ensures that passenger services remain robust while other platform areas undergo necessary reconstruction.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Funding

Dr. David Handera, Amtrak Vice President of Accessibility, emphasized the organization's commitment to universal access. Handera noted that Amtrak is actively working on accessibility across its national network, with more than 80 stations currently undergoing accessibility projects. The goal is to ensure every station provides a welcoming environment for all customers, reflecting a national strategy to improve rail travel standards.

Warren LeBeau, Amtrak Vice President of Infrastructure Project Delivery, described the start of construction as an exciting milestone. LeBeau stated that the investment delivers a fully ADA-compliant platform that makes travel easier and more convenient. He highlighted that these collective investments are creating a more modern, customer-focused station for the millions of travelers who pass through Chicago Union Station annually.

The $112 million project is supported by a combination of federal and local contributions. Federal appropriations for fiscal year 2025 provide $40 million in direct funding. Amtrak and the Illinois Department of Transportation served as joint applicants for this federal grant, demonstrating a collaborative approach to securing financial support for the infrastructure upgrade.

Political and Community Support

Illinois lawmakers and accessibility advocates have strongly endorsed the project. Senator Dick Durbin praised the initiative, highlighting the improvements for passengers with disabilities and the station's vital role in regional transportation. Durbin expressed pride in helping secure federal funding alongside Senator Tina Duckworth, noting the excitement for both Chicago residents and tourists regarding the more streamlined experience.

Senator Duckworth emphasized that Chicago is a national epicenter for passenger and commuter rail. She argued that these new level boarding platforms will make navigation easier for a diverse range of users, including parents and people of all ages. Duckworth identified modernizing infrastructure at Union Station as key to improving rail service and reliability across Illinois, which serves more than 30 million riders each year.

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Representative Jesús García also voiced support, stating that the improvements will facilitate easier travel through the station. Laura Saltzman, senior policy analyst at Access Living, Chicago's Center for Independent Living, highlighted the critical nature of Amtrak for people with disabilities. Saltzman noted that Amtrak serves as a vital connection for trips to Springfield, enabling disabled people's voices to be included in statewide advocacy efforts alongside other Centers for Independent Living across Illinois.

Implementation and Contractor Roles

Clark Construction has been appointed as the general contractor for the project. The firm will oversee the physical construction processes to ensure the project meets the specified timeline and quality standards. WSP USA will continue in its role as the designer of record, providing essential design and construction services throughout the development.

HNTB has been awarded a project manager and construction manager contract for the initiative. HNTB will provide management support throughout the entire construction period, coordinating between the various stakeholders and ensuring that the project stays on track. Their involvement is crucial for managing the complexities of converting former mail platforms into compliant passenger facilities.

The successful completion of the Platform 30-38 Project represents a significant step toward the broader goals of the Chicago Hub Improvement Program. By addressing immediate accessibility needs while laying the groundwork for future upgrades, the project ensures that Chicago Union Station remains a modern, efficient, and inclusive gateway for rail travelers. The collaboration between federal agencies, state officials, and private contractors underscores the shared commitment to enhancing public transportation infrastructure in the Midwest.