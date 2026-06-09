Ampika Pickston Defends David Sullivan After BBC Allegations

Reality TV star Ampika Pickston has publicly backed her fiancé, billionaire David Sullivan, following a BBC Panorama documentary that accused him of sexually predatory behavior towards teenage models. Pickston criticized media sensationalism while thanking fans for support as Sullivan denied the historical allegations.

Ampika Pickston , a reality television personality known for her role on The Real Housewives of Cheshire, has publicly expressed support for her fiancé, billionaire David Sullivan , following serious allegations against him.

A BBC Panorama documentary has accused Sullivan, who is 77, of predatory behavior, alleging he exploited teenage glamour models for sex, with claims dating back to the 1980s. At least eight women provided detailed accounts, stating Sullivan used his position as a newspaper publisher to pressure them into sexual acts during purported business meetings, implying it would further their modeling careers. Sullivan, who resigned from his co-chairmanship at West Ham United Football Club over the weekend, denies all allegations.

In response to the documentary, Pickston, 44, took to Instagram to share a message criticizing media sensationalism. Her post distinguished between factual journalism and sensationalist reporting, suggesting the public can discern the difference. She thanked her followers for their "love and support" during this period, also noting the receipt of tarot cards and quartz stones from a fan. This social media activity coincided with the broadcast of the Panorama program.

Pickston, who has been engaged to Sullivan since 2021, appeared to downplay the investigation by simultaneously sharing promotional content for her own return to The Real Housewives of Cheshire. The couple's age difference is 33 years, and they have known each other for about a decade before their relationship began after Sullivan left a partner of 25 years. Pickston's own background includes business ventures and previous controversy.

She founded Ampika's Aesthetics, a cosmetic training company, and operated Moss Farm Children's Home, which was closed by Ofsted in 2022 and permanently shut after a tribunal upheld the decision. Inspectors rated the home "inadequate" on all fronts, citing failures in safeguarding children, including instances where a child went without food for days and another went missing and was sexually assaulted. Pickston has disputed these findings.

Her personal life includes a prior engagement in 2018 after a brief romance with an unnamed businessman met online, which ended before she reconciled with Sullivan, with whom she shares a son. Sullivan has two sons from a 25-year relationship with Emma Benton-Hughes, a former adult film actress and Page 3 model. The couple reportedly splits time between Pickston's home in Cheshire and Sullivan's estate in Essex.

The scandal has drawn significant public attention, focusing on the allegations against Sullivan and Pickston's choice to stand by him amid the controversy





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