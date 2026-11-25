AMPAL introduces the inaugural Matthew Capper Award to recognize integrity and service in music publishing. Nominations close February 8, 2027, for this new honor established by the Australasian Music Publishers Association.

The Australasian Music Publishers' Association Limited officially announced the creation of the Matthew Capper Award on Wednesday, November 25. This new accolade serves as a permanent tribute to the late industry titan, recognizing individuals who demonstrate exceptional integrity, generosity, and professionalism within the music publishing sector across Australia and New Zealand. The award establishes a formal mechanism to honor those whose dedication actively strengthens the community for future generations.

Matthew Capper died unexpectedly in January 2025, leaving a significant void in the leadership of the Australasian music industry. The new annual award, presented by AMPAL, specifically targets candidates who embody the core values of commitment and service that defined his life. The selection process prioritizes individuals who make a positive difference to those around them, reflecting a belief that lasting contributions are measured by community impact rather than just individual achievements.

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Bill Donahue, a prominent voice in the industry, highlighted Capper's enduring legacy in a public statement. Donahue noted that Matthew was widely respected for his integrity, professionalism, intelligence, humor, generosity, and unwavering commitment to creators. He emphasized that Capper believed deeply in ethical practices and doing things properly, ensuring that the music publishing community thrived through collective service rather than solitary success.

Capper held a distinguished career that began with historic milestones at a young age. In 2005, he became the youngest person ever appointed to the Australian Music Rights Society board at just 28 years old. He continued to break records by joining the Performing Right Society board in 2007 at the age of 30, making him the youngest to join that body as well. His early appointments signaled a rapidly ascending trajectory in the industry.

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His leadership extended far beyond these major rights organizations. Capper served as the chair of AMPAL for 11 years and held positions as a non-executive director for both APRA and AMCOS for more than 16 years. Additionally, he worked as the general manager and managing director of Warner Chappell for over 20 years, solidifying his influence across both commercial and organizational structures in the global music landscape.

Capper's expertise was recognized globally through his extensive international roles. He served as a non-executive director and treasurer of the International Confederation of Societies of Authors and Composers global board. Furthermore, he chaired the ICMP Asia-Pacific Board, where he advocated for the importance of doing things properly, ethically, and in service of the broader industry on a continental scale.

AMPAL confirmed that nominations for the inaugural Matthew Capper Award close on February 8, 2027. The recipient of this first award will be announced later in the same month. This timeline allows sufficient time for industry members to identify and nominate candidates who exemplify Capper's legacy of service and integrity. The announcement solidifies the award's place in the industry calendar for the upcoming year.

The announcement also coincided with significant governance changes within the trade body. Seffusatti was elected as the sole newly-elected director, believed to be the first New Zealand-based member to join the board. This appointment highlights AMPAL's commitment to broader regional representation and strategic alignment with New Zealand's growing music publishing sector.

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Aligning with the new board representation, AMPAL announced a new funding initiative designed to support music publishers in New Zealand. Further details regarding this financial support program are expected to be released in early 2027. This initiative underscores the organization's ongoing dedication to fostering a robust and sustainable publishing ecosystem across the Australasian region.

In a concurrent development, Ralph W. Peer from peermusic has stepped down from the AMPAL board. This leadership transition occurs as the organization simultaneously launches its new award and funding initiatives. The governance changes reflect a dynamic period for the association as it adapts to evolving industry needs while honoring the past contributions of key figures like Capper.

The Matthew Capper Award now stands as a benchmark for ethical leadership in the music publishing field. By spotlighting individuals who prioritize community impact, the award ensures that Capper's philosophy of service continues to guide the industry. The combination of this new honor, expanded regional representation, and targeted financial support marks a pivotal moment for AMPAL and the broader Australasian music community.