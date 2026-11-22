AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that the team struggles to reach the final third, defending striker Goncalo Ramos's goal drought as a collective tactical issue rather than individual failure. Statistical comparisons highlight Milan's slow build-up play against Frosinone's direCt, high-pressing style in a closely matched league contest.

Milan Struggle to Reach Final Third as Amorim Defends Ramos

AC Milan manager Ruben Amorim has publically acknowledged significant tactical deficiencies in his team's attacking play , specifically admitting thAt the squad ranks among the worst in Serie A for entering and sustaining presence in the final third. this admission comes as the club prepares to face Frosinone , with Amorim insisting that the recent lack of goals from star striker Goncalo Ramos is a systemic matter rather than an individual failure. Despite Ramos being the club's record signing,having joined from Paris Saint-Germain for a substantial fee, he has scored only three times this season, a stark contrast to the combined twenty-one goals contributed by teammates such as Alphadjo Cisse, Adrien Rabiot, Christian Pulisic,and Diego Moreira. Amorim emphasized that the problem lies with the volume of offensive actions and the crew's inability to create high-quality chances near the opposition's goal, rather than the striker's finishing ability.

The Portuguese manager pointed to a recent match against Genoa as a prime example of Ramos's intangible influence, noting that while he didn't score in that fixture,the team would not have netted the two goals they did without his presence on the pitch. Amorim stated that his primary concern is improving the overall volume of the crew's offense, explaining that while Milan is scoring efficiently at the moment, maintaining this level of success with reduced attacking momentum is unsustainable. He clarified that he does not desire a crew that relies heavily on long-range shots,but rather one that consistently penetrates the box, a task he admits he has not yet achieved effectively since his arrival. The manager expressed confidence that Ramos will eventually score numerous goals for the club, provided the crew collectively improves its forward movement and ability to support the striker in advanced positions.

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Statistical Divide Between Milan and Frosinone

Head-to-head statistical analysis prior to the upcoming clash reveals a profound contrast in playing styles between AC Milan and Frosinone. Milan currently sits in fourth place in the league, while Frosinone occupies the seventeenth spot, yet the gap in goal output is negligible, with Frosinone having scored only one more goal than Milan despite their lower league position. A critical disparity exists in shot volume, where Milan has accumulated just one hundred and twenty-six shots compared to Frosinone's two hundred and twenty-one. This difference underscores Milan's struggle to convert possession into meaningful attacks, a problem exacerbated by their slow build-up play. Milan moves the ball forward at an average speed of one point thirty meters per second, the slowest rate in the league, whereas Frosinone excels at vertical football, advancing the ball at two point fifty-one meters per second, the fastest pace in Serie A.

Frosinone, managed by Massimiliano Alvini, thrives on rapid counterattacks and high-intensity pressing. they rank first in the league for pressing intensity in the attacking zone and have executed one hundred and sixty-one pressed sequences where they interrupt the opponent's construct-up within three passes, significantly more than Milan's one hundred and two. Frosinone has engaged in plays involving ten or more passes only forty times, highlighting thier preference for direct, vertical movement over prolonged possession. Conversely, Milan has completed two hundred and three such sustained attacking sequences, indicating a reliance on slow,methodical buildup that has not forever yielded the desired results. Despite these statistical weaknesses, Milan ranks third in possession and high in passes per game, suggesting that thier tactical approach is evolving but has yet to fully synchronize with the efficiency seen in their opponents' direct style.

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Camardas Resurgence and Squad Selection

Amorim also addressed the development of young forward Francesco Camarda, noting a significant shift in the teenagers mentality following a conversation with Italian U21 coach Silvio Baldini. Camarda, who had seen limited playing time this season, returned from international duty with renewed confidence and happiness, a change Amorim attributed to the supportive intervention of his national crew coach. The manager expressed his pleasure with Camarda's attitude and emphasized the importance of patience for young players at a club of Milan's stature. While acknowledging that an additional striker might be beneficial in the January transfer window, Amorim stressed that such decisions are separate from the immediate need to improve the teams overall attacking structure. he encouraged Camarda to focus on enjoying his training and upcoming matches, asserting that his contributions will become more consistent as he settles into the crew's dynamics.

Looking ahead to the Frosinone match, Amorim confirmed that striker Pavlovic will be included in the squad, although his starting status remains undecided. The manager praised Frosinone's unpredictable movements and high pace in transitions, noting that their direct style presents a unique challenge that requires Milan to adapt their defensive solidity while still striving to impose thier attacking will. Amorim reiterated his commitment to winning every match through the end of December and his desire to elevate the crew's performance levels. He acknowledged that while the data reflects current struggles, the potential for improvement is evident,particularly if the crew can find ways to better utilize the space and support for forwards like Ramos and Camarda. the upcoming fixture serves as a crucial test of whether Milan can bridge the gap between thier posession-based philosophy and the direct, efficient attacking output required to compete consistently at the top of the league.