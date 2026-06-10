Amor Nocturno Tour Unveiled: Mexican Band Set for U.S. Major Market Dates

Live Nation and the Mexican band Amor Nocturno are set to bring their unique style of regional Mexican music to U.S. major markets and Mexican cities. The opening date of the tour is July 24, with shows in Phoenix, Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Boston, and San Francisco. Other venues will include El Paso, Texas; Omaha, Nebraska; San Antonio, Texas; ואפילו Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The presentation will follow a use of presales on June 11, with sales to the public scheduled for June 12, 2020, for each location at 10 AM local time. Select content should be published on June 12, For more information, please visit Ticketmaster."

The Live Nation-promoted Amor Nocturno Tour will commence on July 24 at The Van Buren in Phoenix and will cover major U.S. cities including Las Vegas, Chicago, New York, Boston, and San Francisco.

It will also extend into Mexico with dates scheduled for October and November. The tour is set to be released on June. Tickets for the tour go on sale on June 12 at 10 a.m. local time, following presales beginning on June 11 at 11 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

The Mexican group, known for their unique blend of regional Mexican music, will perform at various venues across North America, beginning with El Paso, Texas at the Abraham Chaves Theatre on July 25, and ending in San Diego on December 5 at the Dodge Theatre. They will be joined by more dates in Omaha, Minneapolis, San Antonio, Raleigh, Boston, San Luis Potosí, and Hermosillo. The group comprises vocalist Pedro Tovar, bassist Brian Tovar, and guitarist Damián Pacheco.

They are set to evolve their style on stages across North America, mixing sierreño and norteño roots with pop instinct, heart-on-sleeve lyrics, and stripped-down production. Fans are eagerly awaiting their debut on this tour.





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