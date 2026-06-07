Among Us TV Show Takes the Streaming World by Storm on Paramount+

The animated series based on the popular video game has quickly become a global hit, topping charts in multiple countries and earning critical acclaim.

In a significant milestone for video game adaptation s, the Among Us TV show has premiered on Paramount+ and is already making waves worldwide. The genre has historically been challenging for Hollywood, with mixed results, but Among Us is bucking that trend.

Created by Owen Dennis and serving as the showrunner, the series is based on the popular Innersloth property and has quickly become a hit on the streaming platform. The show's success is evident in its global rankings. It has surged to the top 5 in several Latin American countries, including Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Salvador.

Additionally, it has secured a spot in the top 10 in France and is sitting at number 6 in multiple other Latin American countries. Even more impressively, Paramount+'s official YouTube channel has released the first episode for free, further expanding its reach. While the series has yet to receive its official Rotten Tomatoes score, its audience score is currently at an impressive 97%.

However, this score is based on fewer than 50 ratings, so it's expected to change as more reviews and viewer scores come in. Given its immediate streaming success, there's a strong possibility that Among Us will receive solid ratings. The series centers around a spaceship crew who must figure out who among them is an alien shapeshifter, or 'Imposter', before it's too late.

The cast includes Yvette Nicole Brown, Liv Hewson, Ashley Johnson, Kimiko Glenn, Randall Park, Phil LaMarr, Dan Stevens, Debra Wilson, and Elijah Wood, among others. Whether or not Among Us season 1 will be recognized as one of the best animated video game adaptations remains to be seen, but its global engagement suggests it's off to a strong start.

Among Us is part of a larger trend of video game properties making waves in film and TV, following the success of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie at the worldwide box office. As more game-to-screen releases like Among Us gain traction, it's an exciting time for fans of both gaming and entertainment. The series is now streaming on Paramount+





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