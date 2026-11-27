Amnesty International reports that Israel's actions in Gaza have caused severe gendered harm to women and girls since October 2023. The study details mass killings and dismantled health services.

Amnesty International released a comprehensive report on Wednesday detailing the devastating gendered impact of the conflict in Gaza. Titled No conditions for life, the document analyzes how Israel's military campaign has specifically targeted the survival and dignity of Palestinian women and girls. The findings expand on a previous conclusion from December 2024 that identified Israel i actions as genocide. The new study provides a focused examination of the unique harms faced by female civilians in the besieged enclave.

Scale of Killings and Daily Survival

The report documents that Israeli forces have killed thousands of women and girls since the war began on October 7, 2023. Data indicates an average of roughly 30 female fatalities per day prior to the so-called ceasefire. Many of these deaths resulted from attacks that reportedly violated international humanitarian law. Israel continues to kill Palestinians across Gaza in relentless attacks, compounding the death toll. The blockade has also caused the deaths of an unknown number of additional women and girls. Survivors face a daily struggle for survival marked by grief, trauma, violence, and fear. They endure extreme deprivation, profound loss, and repeated displacement. The report notes that these conditions have made basic existence a constant battle for female residents.

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Destruction of Maternal Health Services

Essential maternal health services have been systematically dismantled throughout the territory. Women and girls have been deprived of access to critical care, including sexual and reproductive health services. The report highlights that Israeli actions have severely undermined Palestinians ability to make decisions about reproduction. This includes the ability to conceive, carry pregnancies to term, and give birth safely. The dismantling of these services has created devastating levels of physical, mental, and reproductive harm. Women and girls in Gaza have experienced these harms cumulatively and repeatedly. The report emphasizes that the destruction of reproductive autonomy is a central feature of the crisis. This systematic erosion of health infrastructure has left the female population vulnerable to long-term medical consequences.

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Genocide and Preventing Births

Evidence indicates that Israel genocide against Palestinians in Gaza has continued despite the October 2025 ceasefire agreement. The report states that Israel continues to deliberately inflict conditions calculated to bring about physical destruction. A key finding is that Israel has imposed measures preventing births among Palestinians in Gaza. The document describes this as an additional prohibited act under Article II(d) of the Genocide Convention. This prohibition applies if committed with the requisite intent. Women unmet reproductive health needs and pre-existing inequalities have intensified the harm endured. These violations are integral to the broader campaign against Palestinians. The report asserts that gendered caregiving responsibilities have exacerbated the suffering of women. They bear the brunt of the collapsing infrastructure and humanitarian crisis.

Methodology and Stakeholder Demands

The findings are based on 228 in-depth interviews conducted remotely. The research period spanned from October 7, 2023, to October 1, 2026. Interviewees included women, girls, witnesses, healthcare providers, and staff from NGOs and UN agencies. The data documents the scale of killings, injuries, and risks in accessing maternity care. Amnesty calls on Israel to immediately end all violations against Palestinians in Gaza. The organization demands protection of sexual and reproductive health care rights. Israel must also end gender-based violence and arbitrary detention. Amnesty urges other states to use all political and diplomatic tools to ensure compliance. Member states must avoid contributing to violations and take measures to prevent genocide.