Amnesty International report exposes horrific gang violence in Kenscoff, Haiti, detailing mass killings, abductions, and sexual violence against women and girls in August attacks.

Amnesty International has issued a stark warning regarding the severe abuse of women and girls in Haiti, citing a pattern of killings, abductions, and rape committed by armed gangs. A new report highlights harrowing witness accounts from a deadly raid in Kenscoff on August 23, where dozens of gang members swept through the community, allegedly gang-raping and torturing victims.

August 23 Kenscoff Attack Details and Casualties

The attack in the commune of Kenscoff began around 9 pm and appeared to be a retaliation for recent security operations conducted by Haitian authorities to dismantle criminal networks. Municipal officials reported that at least 55 people were killed and 15 injured during the overnight raid. A municipal official confirmed these casualty figures to news outlets, stating that the violence left a trail of destruction across the neighborhood.

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The United Nations verified that the death toll included three boys and two girls. Data collected by municipal authorities showed that 67 people, including 13 children, were abducted by the attackers. At least 11 children were taken hostage according to Amnesty International findings, which included three toddlers among the victims. These children were reportedly tied up and forced to walk in the dark for hours to reach gang-held locations.

Witness Testimonies of Torture and Abduction

Amnesty International interviewed survivors who described armed men rampaging through homes, shooting residents, and setting properties ablaze. One teenage girl recounted hiding under her bed as gunshots rang out, only to be discovered by the group. She stated that when the gang members entered her home, they declared that everyone would be killed if they did not comply.

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The teenager was abducted and held hostage for over a month. She reported that the gang members frequently threatened the hostages, stating they had risked their lives to carry out the attack and would not let anyone believe nothing would happen. Another abducted teen described being tied up with an extension cord and beaten before being raped by two gang members on a street. She managed to free herself after they tied her loosely to a pole and fled.

Another witness, a man hiding in a church, described how gang members killed a family member who tried to escape. He hid with her two children, but one child attempted to flee and was shot four times. The boy survived but spent two weeks recovering in a hospital. The hostages were kept in cramped conditions with very little food and water, and some were forced to sleep on the floor.

Ransom Demands and Displacement Crisis

Gangs held abductees for ransom, though many families could not afford to pay. In some cases, families paid the demanded amounts but the gangs refused to release the hostages. Amnesty documented one instance where a family paid close to $700 for the release of an adolescent girl, yet the gang members did not let her go. Those who escaped faced additional dangers from drone strikes during subsequent security operations.

One girl reported running barefoot for two days to escape, using her T-shirt to bandage her wounded feet. She witnessed at least two boys who had been taken alongside her die after being injured by drone strikes. The repeated attacks on Kenscoff have caused multiple waves of displacement. The August attack alone displaced more than 4,200 people from their homes.

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Gang Structure and Calls for Child Protection

Attacks on Kenscoff began in January 2025, carried out by four organized gangs identified as Grand Ravine, Ti Bwa, 5 Segon, and 400 Mawozo. Scott Edwards, Director of Amnesty International's Crisis Response Programme, stated that survivors of the Kenscoff attack watched as gang members killed their relatives and friends. He emphasized that children's lives have been devastated by these horrors and that survivors must have access to mental health support.

Amnesty is calling on the Haitian government to develop a child protection plan as an essential part of the country's security crisis. Speaking on World Children's Day, the organization urged Haitian authorities and the international community to urgently increase efforts to protect Haiti's children. The report also noted that intensified security operations must not expose children to further harm from drone strikes or other collateral damage during military engagements.