Sara Saei Joeghan has quit Amnesty International, alleging its focus on Gaza sidelines Iran and that a fellow co-ordinator praised Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Sara Saei Joeghan, 46, a former Iran country co-ordinator at Amnesty International, has quit the charity. She claims the organisation has become fixated on Gaza and alleges that a fellow co-ordinator, Niloufar 'Nilly' Brook, praised the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for his 'integrity and decency'. Joeghan, who fled Iran in fear of her life, says the situation left her feeling unsafe.

Joeghan arrived in the UK as a refugee from Iran in 2015, after being arrested and interrogated by the regime for joining anti-death penalty protests. One of the first things she did after arriving was join Amnesty International. Her account was reported by The Times.

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How the Dispute Over Iran and Gaza Began

Joeghan says Amnesty International is respected in Iran by citizens who believe it plays an important role in uncovering the country's human rights abuses. She was appointed Iran country co-ordinator in 2024, sharing the role with Brook. She had expected the post to let her organise events helping women, LGBT+ people and other groups facing repression in Iran.

Joeghan says her concerns began with a planned panel event discussing the impact of US President Donald Trump on Palestinians and Iran. She questioned the inclusion of figures who had amplified key members of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC) online. The NIAC is often described as a lobby and influence network for the repressive Islamic Republic, although it insists it is independent.

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In March last year, Joeghan became worried about another event organised by Brook. Its stated aim was to discuss the problems faced by religious minorities in Iran. Joeghan says the event instead became heavily focused on Palestine and anti-Israel rhetoric, including discussion of the unfolding human rights tragedy in Gaza.

Allegations About Comments on Khamenei

Joeghan alleges that Brook praised Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's former supreme leader, for his 'integrity and decency' and referred to him as a 'warrior pope'. Brook is also alleged to have shared social media posts after Khamenei's death depicting people saying they miss him 'so much'. Joeghan said working alongside Brook made her feel 'unsafe'.

The Times reports that Brook described Khamenei as a 'man of honour' and said in a video that he had been 'heavily demonised' by the West. The same outlet reports that Brook allegedly shared posts including phrases such as 'you are always in my heart' and 'Dear leader I miss you so much'. Khamenei has been linked to mass killings, executions of minorities and political opponents, and severe repression in Iran.

Joeghan said she first raised her concerns through the charity's internal channels and received no response to her complaint. She told The Times she felt deeply let down and ultimately betrayed by the organisation.

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Amnesty Screening Cancelled and Next Steps

Joeghan says a planned screening of the documentary In the Eye of Freedom, which she had organised, was cancelled. The film examines the experiences of protesters shot during a brutal crackdown by the Iranian regime on protests in 2022. Those protests followed the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.

Joeghan says she was told the screening was cancelled because colleagues raised concerns about the film's neutrality, citing the director being pro-monarchist. She argues that Iranian and Palestinian issues are vastly different and should be treated separately. She said: 'As an Iranian I strongly felt that our issues should be treated with the attention and respect they deserve.'

Joeghan quit Amnesty International last year after being unsatisfied with the charity's response to her concerns, and she filed a formal complaint. The charity has more than 200,000 members across the UK, and Joeghan says she joined while studying for a degree. Her case highlights a wider debate over how the charity balances the Iran and Gaza crises.