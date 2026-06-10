Amnesty International Accuses Israel of State-Sanctioned Ethnic Cleansing in West Bank

A new Amnesty report alleges that the forced displacement of West Bank Palestinians is a deliberate state policy, driven by settler violence and government support, amounting to ethnic cleansing.

Amnesty International has released a 149-page report accusing Israel of orchestrating a state-led campaign of ethnic cleansing in the occupied West Bank. The report, published on Wednesday, alleges that the forced displacement of Palestinians is not merely the result of rogue settler actions but a concerted policy supported by the Israeli government.

It claims that settler violence, the expansion of illegal outposts, and the takeover of unregistered land are systematically driving Palestinians from their homes. The international community has long deemed Israeli settlements illegal, but Amnesty asserts that the scale and coordination of displacement since 2023 amount to a deliberate strategy of annexation.

The report arrives amid heightened tensions following the October 2023 attacks and a surge in settler activity, with Peace Now documenting that 212 out of 363 West Bank outposts were established after 2023. According to the report, over 100 West Bank villages have been fully or partially emptied between January 2023 and April 2026, with more than 7,280 instances of individual displacement recorded by the United Nations.

Amnesty researchers interviewed dozens of Palestinians and lawyers, reviewed over 420 videos, and analyzed government statements to build their case. They highlight that Bedouin herding communities in remote areas are especially vulnerable, lacking the resources to resist armed settlers who establish outposts around their villages. The report notes that the Israeli government sometimes dismantles these outposts but often turns a blind eye or retroactively legalizes them.

Additionally, dozens of bills in the Knesset aim to extend Israeli civil law over settlement blocs and Palestinian courts, reinforcing the perception of official endorsement. Amnesty Secretary General Agnès Callamard stated, 'These abuses are not the result of a few bad apples. Settler violence is a core component of a state-sanctioned campaign of ethnic cleansing. What we are witnessing is deliberate, state-led annexation, in complete violation of international law unfolding before the eyes of the entire world.

' Israel has not yet responded to the report but has previously dismissed such allegations as biased. More than 700,000 Israelis now live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, territories captured in 1967 and sought by Palestinians for a future state. Dror Etkes, head of the settlement watchdog Kerem Navot, said settlers have taken control of about 12.5% of West Bank territory since October 2023, land that Palestinians can no longer access or cross safely.

The report calls on the international community to take action to halt what it describes as a systematic campaign of displacement and annexation





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West Bank Displacement Amnesty Report Israeli Settlements Palestinian Rights Ethnic Cleansing

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