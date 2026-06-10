Amnesty International Accuses Israel of State-Led Campaign of Ethnic Cleansing in West Bank

Amnesty International has accused Israel of conducting an 'ethnic cleansing' campaign against Bedouin and herding communities in the occupied West Bank, stating that the measures are designed to accelerate the annexation of the Palestinian territory. The report found that these rural Palestinian communities are bearing the brunt of illegal Israeli settler violence and forced displacement.

Amnesty International says Israel is carrying out a state-led campaign of forced displacement against Bedouin and herding communities in the occupied West Bank to accelerate annexation.

A new report by the rights group found that these rural Palestinian communities are bearing the brunt of illegal Israeli settler violence and forced displacement. Israeli authorities are accelerating annexation through a state-driven campaign of ethnic cleansing targeting Palestinian Bedouin and herding communities of the West Bank. The report accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government of catering to the settler movement's religious nationalist agenda.

The 'ethnic cleansing campaign is state-led, and state-sponsored, not driven by rogue settlers or so-called extremist ministers', the report concluded





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Amnesty International Israel West Bank Ethnic Cleansing Forced Displacement Illegal Israeli Settler Violence Palestinian Communities Benjamin Netanyahu Settler Movement Religious Nationalist Agenda State-Led Campaign Ethnic Cleansing Campaign State-Sponsored Rogue Settlers Extremist Ministers Palestinian Bedouin And Herding Communities Occupied West Bank Israel's Legal Responsibilities International Humanitarian Law War Crime Crime Against Humanity Deportation Or Forcible Transfer Of Population Palestinian Communities Illegal Settlement Settlement Watchdog Peace Now Israelis Live In Settlements Palestinian Communities Illegal Israeli Settler Violence Arson Vandalism Theft Of Private Property Physical Assaults Murder Average Of Six Per Day UN Humanitarian Agency OCHA Iran Trump Threat

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