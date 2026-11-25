Amnesty International urges the ICC to investigate Israel for alleged genocide in Gaza, citing destruction of fertility services and prevention of births.

Amnesty International has formally accused Israel of imposing measures intended to prevent births in Gaza, calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate these actions as potential genocide. The human rights organization released a comprehensive report on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, detailing catastrophic conditions affecting the physical, mental, and reproductive health of women during the three-year conflict.

Core Details of Reproductive Harm Allegations

Agnes Callamard, Secretary General of Amnesty International, stated during a press conference that Israel's actions between October 2023 and October 2026 have prevented access to fertility treatments and contributed to pregnancy complications, including miscarriages and stillbirths. Under Article II of the UN Genocide Convention, measures intended to prevent births within a national, ethnic, or religious group constitute an act of genocide when carried out with the intent to destroy that group. The report documents widespread reproductive harm, including the destruction of fertility services and critical shortages of essential medicines.

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Stakeholder Positions and ICC Investigation

Callamard formally urged the International Criminal Court to consider the commission of genocide by Israeli officials since October 2023. She requested that the court broaden its ongoing investigations to specifically incorporate gender-based crimes and reproductive harms. Amnesty International highlighted cases of expectant mothers and girls killed in attacks while seeking obstetric care, alongside critical shortages of anaesthetics and medicines required to treat maternal haemorrhaging during delivery.

Destruction of Fertility Infrastructure

The study documented the total collapse of reproductive health infrastructure, noting that none of Gaza's pre-war in vitro fertilization clinics remain operational. Amnesty International reported that thousands of stored embryos, sperm, and eggs were destroyed due to the conflict and subsequent lack of maintenance and resources. The organization attributed these shortages and destructions to Israeli restrictions on humanitarian aid, warning that these policies directly drive maternal and neonatal deaths.

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Casualty Figures and Infrastructure Loss

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a war in Gaza, resulting in more than 74,000 Palestinian deaths and over 175,000 injuries, most of whom are women and children. The conflict has also destroyed approximately 90 percent of the enclave's infrastructure. Analysts estimate that the actual death toll from the conflict could reach 200,000, with 60 to 70 percent of the territory currently under Israeli occupation. These figures underscore the severity of the humanitarian crisis and the extensive damage to public health systems.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The implications of these findings extend beyond immediate health outcomes, raising long-term concerns about the demographic and social fabric of Gaza. The destruction of fertility services and prevention of births pose significant threats to the future of the population. As Amnesty International calls for international accountability, the situation remains a focal point for global human rights advocacy and legal scrutiny.