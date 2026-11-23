The Real Madrid boss was not going to let an unprompted jab go unanswered.

With each passing week, José Mourinho is beginning to sound more and more like his old self. After Villarreal midfielder Santi Comesaña implied La Liga referees are bias toward Real Madrid and Barcelona, the Portuguese boss insisted the player must be “suffering from amnesia.

”from the bench, penalty shouts went largely unanswered from both sides and a disputable corner kickstarted Barcelona’s comeback. The questionable calls, along with Villarreal’s blown 2–0 lead, had Comesaña fuming at the final whistle. After going off on the referees and highlighting particular decisions, he added: “The same thing happened to us at the Bernabéu. The pressure that Barça and Real Madrid put on referees is intense.

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” Mourinho wasn’t going to let that comment slide.

“He’s suffering from amnesia for bringing Real Madrid into it, because against Real Madrid it was 2–0 and the game was over, but the goal was disallowed and Viní Jr was sent off. “Real Madrid were down to 10 men for 20 minutes plus eight minutes of added time. Either he’s suffering from amnesia or they like to make it easier for themselves by lumping both teams together. Let him do that, but not with Negreira.

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Let him leave us out of that mix when it comes to Negreira, but if he wants to talk nonsense or suffer from amnesia about these little things, it’s no big deal. ”• ‘More Complicated’—Jose Mourinho Names Two Real Madrid Stars That Cannot Play Togetherwere on the wrong end of the most decisive refeering decision when they hosted Villarreal back in October.

The team had just doubled its lead through Vinícius Júnior, but intervention from the VAR disallowed the goal andgot all the calls in Sunday’s affair, Hansi Flick spent much of his postgame press conference insisting the opposite.

“With this referee, it’s always the same story. And if this is going to be the case, we just have to play better to win, like we did in the second half. ” The German boss added: “I don’t know why Fermín was sent off. In fact, I asked them, and that’s why I saw the yellow card.

What I do know is that the fourth official was looking at our bench the entire match. ”, which alleges the Catalans previously bribed former vice president of the refereeing committee José María Enríquez Negreira for favorable decisions. But they are now seemingly aligned in their frustration against the league’s inconsistent officiating. Amanda Langell is a writer and editor for SI FC.

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Born and raised in New York City, her first loves were the Yankees, the Rangers and Broadway before Real Madrid took over her life. Had it not been for her brother’s obsession with Cristiano Ronaldo, she would have never lived through so many magical Champions League nights 3,600 miles away from the Bernabéu. When she’s not consumed by Spanish and European soccer, she’s traveling, reading or losing her voice at a concert.