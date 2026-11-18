Amitabh Bachchan and Amish Tripathi-backed Tara Gaming has partnered with Annapurna Studios' A&M MoCap Lab on 'The Age of Bhaarat.'

Amitabh Bachchan, Amish Tripathi-Backed AAA Game ‘The Age of Bhaarat’ Taps India’s Annapurna Studios for Motion Capture Indian Mythology Meets Mumbai Noir in Animated Feature ‘Bombay Eternal’ From ‘Rana Naidu’ Producer Locomotive Global, AI Outfit Studio Blo ‘Ramayana’ VFX House DNEG Partners With Meta on 3D Movies for VR Glasses, Including ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ Ali Fazal, Fiona Shaw, Naseeruddin Shah, Tom Mison Lead Richie Mehta’s ‘A Passage to India’ Series for BBC, CBC, has signed on with A&M MoCap Lab in Hyderabad for its motion capture production.

The facility was jointly set up by, with “The White Tiger” producer Mukul Deora on the board as director and transmedia producer. The company has bases in Pune, London and Paris. Here's Where to Get a Sony PlayStation 5 Pro Online, Ahead of the 'Grand Theft Auto VI' Release The lab counts Hollywood company Animatrik Film Design as its technology partner and houses what it bills as the biggest mocap stage in the country, kitted out with Vicon Series cameras.

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It offers capture of both body and face along with real-time animation and post-production. Recent credits include upcoming features “Varanasi” and “Baahubali: Eternal War,” as well as large animated productions. Tara Gaming is pitching “The Age of Bhaarat” as India’s first AAA action-adventure game in the dark-fantasy mold to draw on the country’s epics.

The game is being built in Unreal Engine by a team that now numbers more than 205 people worldwide, and already has store pages on Steam and the Epic Games Store. The studio’s stated goal is to tell stories that are “recognizably Indian, globally relatable” and to use the game as the foundation of a cinematic universe that starts with gaming rather than film.

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“‘The Age of Bhaarat’ reflects our ambition to create a distinctive AAA gaming experience for a global audience,” said Nicolas Granatino, executive chair of Tara Gaming. “India has an exceptional talent pool and an established production ecosystem. Our collaboration with Annapurna Studios brings together our gaming vision and the studio’s legacy and motion capture expertise. We believe partnerships like these can contribute to the future of global gaming while strengthening India’s position in the industry.

” C. V. Rao, chief technology officer of Annapurna Studios, said the company was looking forward to applying its mocap know-how to the game, drawing on its history in Indian cinema and its spending on production technology.

“We see exciting potential in the convergence of filmmaking and gaming and are pleased to contribute to a project with global ambitions,” Rao said. Both companies are framing the tie-up as part of the push behind India’s AVGC sector – animation, visual effects, gaming and comics – and in keeping with the spirit of the government’s Make in India initiative, with local talent and infrastructure put to work on gaming IP built for a worldwide market.

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