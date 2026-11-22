BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Dozens of Amish volunteers delivered holiday care packages to inmates at an Indiana prison, bringing snacks, devotional materials and hygiene products. The Indiana Department of Correction said 60 volunteers recently donated 2,100 packages assembled by hand through Christmas Behind Bars, a nonprofit organization.

BUNKER HILL, Ind. — Dozens of Amish volunteers delivered holiday care packages to inmates at an Indiana prison, bringing snacks, devotional materials and hygiene products.

The Indiana Department of Correction said 60 volunteers recently donated 2,100 packages assembled by hand through Christmas Behind Bars, a nonprofit organization.

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“The holidays are an especially challenging time for those who are incarcerated,” Warden Chris Dixson said in a statement. “These Christmas care packages bring a positive spirit of hope and inspiration. We truly appreciate each and every one of you, and I thank you on behalf of the Indiana Department of Correction. ” As staff distributed the packages, the volunteers shared messages of hope with inmates, led prayers and sang songs, the department said.

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The inmates responded with applause, according to the department. Christmas Behind Bars is a multistate ministry based in Bluffton, Indiana, and was founded by Lemuel Vega, a former drug dealer and addict who served time at Pendleton Correctional Facility,Vega said he got the idea to give packages and Bibles to local county jails while delivering groceries to Amish families. Pendleton Correctional was the first state prison to receive deliveries from Christmas Behind Bars.

The department said the organization’s work “highlights the positive impact community organizations can have in supporting rehabilitation efforts and fostering hope among the incarcerated population. ” Christmas Behind Bars delivers care packages to Miami Correctional Facility