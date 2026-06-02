Amir Khan 'secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her' and 'sexted' four other women, bombshell court documents claim

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan is facing new allegations of infidelity and 'sexting' four other women, bombshell court documents claim. The multi-millionaire sports star is alleged to have secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her, and 'sexted' four other women, according to the documents. The allegations have emerged as part of a legal case in which the Khans are suing a women's rights activist, Faaryal Hussain, who went public with the women's allegations in social media posts and in a podcast interview in 2023.

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her, bombshell court documents claim. The multi-millionaire sports star, who has twice appeared on I'm A Celebrity and is married to former model Faryal Makhdoom , is also alleged to have 'sexted' four other women, the papers show.

The legal papers, lodged at the High Court, form the defence of a women's rights activist, Faaryal Hussain, in defamation proceedings brought by Olympic silver medallist Khan, 39, and Ms Makhdoom, to whom he has been married since 2013 and with whom he has three children. The defence papers claim two of the women became depressed because of their alleged interactions with the boxer, with one posting a video online claiming she was left 'suicidal' after allegedly being threatened by Mr Khan.

The papers also contain claims from Mrs Hussain's lawyers that Ms Makhdoom, 33, who starred in BBC Three's reality series Meet The Khans alongside the two-time world champion and their children, personally threatened and harassed some of the women after discovering their alleged relationships with her husband. The allegations about the couple - one of Britain's most prominent celebrity Asian families, who split their time between the UK and Dubai - have emerged as part of a legal case in which the Khans are suing Mrs Hussain, who runs a campaign group called Our Voice.

Mrs Hussain went public with the women's allegations in social media posts and in a podcast interview in 2023. She also launched an online petition to stop the boxer's alleged 'exploitation of women'. The Khans strenuously deny all the allegations in the defence, claiming they are 'false, defamatory and malicious' and they will vigorously contest them at the High Court.

Former world champion boxer Amir Khan pictured with his wife Faryal Makhdoom in October In the court papers the couple say Mrs Hussain's statements led to financial loss and reputational damage, and caused the BBC to cancel the fourth series of Meet The Khans. They also claim that Ms Makhdoom was dropped from ITV's Celebrity Big Brother in 2024 after Mrs Hussain's allegations were published online.

This month, Mrs Hussain submitted her legal response to the Khans, which denies defaming them and claims the statements she made about them are true. The Khans' lawyers say that they intend to issue a formal reply to Mrs Hussain's defence in the next two weeks. It is not the first time that the celebrity couple have faced allegations of infidelity by Mr Khan during their 13-year marriage.

In 2018, he reportedly had a one-night stand with 22-year-old beautician Sophia Hammani, after meeting her in a London nightclub 17 days after the birth of his second child - allegations that he strongly denied and described as 'total nonsense'. A video also leaked online in 2017 reportedly showing Mr Khan performing a sex act, which he claimed was recorded 'well before' he wed Ms Makhdoom.

One woman, named in Mrs Hussain's filed defence as Woman B, was allegedly contacted by Mr Khan around June 2022 on the social media app Snapchat, and messages continued on WhatsApp, Instagram and TikTok. The court papers claim Mr Khan told Woman B, who is Asian, that he was unhappy in his marriage and sent her photos of his 'intimate body parts'.

He is said to have arranged for her to travel to Dubai where it is alleged they had consensual sex on at least two occasions. But on one occasion, it is claimed, Mr Khan filmed their encounter on a mobile phone without her knowledge or consent. When Woman B discovered she was being filmed 'she said no repeatedly and attempted to cover and hide her face', according to the documents. Mr Khan's lawyers deny these claims, saying they are 'false'.

It is further claimed in the papers that when Ms Makhdoom found out about the alleged affair, she contacted the woman and made disparaging remarks. The multi-millionaire sports star is alleged to have secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman before threatening her as well as 'sexting' four other women, bombshell court documents claim Ms Makhdoom's lawyers say their client denies these claims.

Another woman, known as Woman A and described as 'a beautician and social media influencer' in the court papers, is said to have been contacted by Mr Khan on Instagram in May 2023. The pair began chatting on WhatsApp, where he allegedly promised her financial assistance of £20,000 and allegedly asked her to come and meet him in Dubai. The papers claim he also sent her intimate photos of himself.

But when Woman A refused to send him nude pictures in return, she claims Mr Khan told her he knew people in her home town - which she took as a threat. She gave an interview to a Sunday newspaper about her claims three years ago





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Amir Khan Faryal Makhdoom Faaryal Hussain Our Voice Women's Rights Activist

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