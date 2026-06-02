Amir Khan s Wife Faryal Makhdoom Nods to Allegations of Secret Recordings and Sexting

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of boxer Amir Khan, responds to court document allegations that he secretly filmed sex and sexted other women, sharing Khloe Kardashian video and re-posting 2023 controversy about bridal model Sumaira.

Amir Khan s wife Faryal Makhdoom has responded to explosive allegations against the boxer, subtly referencing claims that he secretly filmed himself having sex with a woman and then threatened her.

The allegations, revealed by The Mail On Sunday through court documents, also suggest that Khan engaged in sexting with four other women. Faryal, a former model who married the British-Pakistani boxer in 2013, took to Instagram to share her thoughts. She posted a video of reality star Khloe Kardashian discussing betrayal, with Kardashian saying, I wouldn t wish on anyone what I ve gone through romantically. I m also not ashamed of anything I went through romantically.

The video s caption highlighted how Khloe s relationship trauma and being cheated on affected her. Faryal then re-shared a post from 2023 about rumours linking Khan to bridal model Sumaira, writing, I had archived the post, but I recently put it back on my page to refresh a few people s memories. xx. This move appears to reinforce her stance on the past allegations.

In 2023, it was alleged that Khan contacted Sumaira, telling her that he and Faryal were not properly together and that their marriage was a bit of a business arrangement. Khan later denied these claims, asserting that Sumaira had sent him unsolicited racy pictures. At that time, Faryal issued a statement expressing that the whole world was aware of his track record and that Sumaira must have known he was married.

Now, in light of the latest court documents, Faryal has maintained a guarded position. She emphasized that her marriage and how she deals with it are private matters. In a detailed Instagram caption, she wrote, Over the duration of the last 7 days, I had had private conversations of mine dissected and torn apart by an alleged legal representative acting on behalf of Sumaira, who has taken to social media with what I can only describe as a hate campaign.

She stated that her name had been used to label her as a woman with no self-respect and as an enabler of Amir s actions, simply because she refused to publicize her private dealings with her husband. Faryal further addressed Sumaira s claim that she was unaware Amir was married, asserting that this woman was not under the impression that Amir was a single bachelor, yet she continued speaking to him while gathering evidence to take to social media.

Faryal recounted that she had a civil conversation with Sumaira, warning her not to take the matter public, as it would cause immense embarrassment for both families and that no one would win. She added that she receives abuse daily simply for existing and knew Sumaira would face similar backlash for entertaining a married man. The boxer, a former world champion, has faced persistent rumours of infidelity, but the latest legal case has caused shockwaves.

Faryal, who shares three children with Khan, appears to be standing by her husband while navigating the fallout privately. Her Instagram activity, including the Khloe Kardashian video and the re-shared post, suggests she is addressing the situation indirectly, without explicitly confirming or denying the new allegations. The story continues to unfold as both parties remain largely silent on the specifics, leaving fans and media to speculate on the state of their marriage amid these serious accusations





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Amir Khan Faryal Makhdoom Allegations Infidelity Court Case

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