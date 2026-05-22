Leaked footage of the final episode of The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act in its Brazilian dub has surfaced online, causing controversy in the film. Gooseworx, the animator behind Gooseworx, has admitted that she can't keep up with the series' growing popularity and may let it go. Despite the leaks, the movie's box office predictions are expected to earn between $10 million and $17 million in its domestic opening weekend.

The Amazing Digital Circus : The Last Act , a fan-favorite animated series from Gooseworx , has gained significant popularity on YouTube with over 1 billion views across its eight episodes.

A cinematic conclusion to the series, titled TADC The Last Act, combined with the officially unreleased Episode 9, is set to release in theaters on June 4. The movie is expected to earn between $10 million and $17 million in its domestic opening weekend, according to predictions. Leaks of the movie’s footage in its Brazilian dub have surfaced online, causing controversy due to the staggered release schedule between theaters and online platforms.

The animator behind Gooseworx, Gooseworx, admitted that she can't keep up with the series' growing popularity and wants to let it go, stating that it has become bigger than her. Pre-sale tickets for the film have already reached $7.5 million, setting a record for Fathom Entertainment. The movie comes paired with a limited-edition popcorn tub and souvenir cup, available at various major cinema chains. Despite leaked footage, it seems that the movie's box office predictions have not been significantly impacted





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The Amazing Digital Circus Animation Leak 'The Last Act' The Last Act 'TADC The Last Act' Cinematic Conclusion The Finale Staged Release Comic-Con Gooseworx Gooseworx Team The Band Is Bands Cooper Smith Goodwin Sure To Be A Hit Fathom Entertainment Staged Release

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