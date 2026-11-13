Ari Emanuel Criticizes Pete Buttigieg Over FAA Modernization After Nationwide Ground Stop

Ari Emanuel blamed Pete Buttigieg for failing to modernize the FAA after a nationwide flight ground stop. Buttigieg defended his record and current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy requested $50 billion for upgrades.

A nationwide ground stop on Friday disrupted flights across the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration later lifted the stop. The outage prompted sharp criticism from Hollywood superagent Ari Emanuel.

Emanuel, the WME executive chairman, posted on X, No one's hands are clean here. However, Mr. Secretary Buttigieg, you had four years in the job and infrastructure money, yet made zero progress modernizing the FAA. You left a failing system in place. THANKS!

Also read Ari Emanuel Blames FAA Issues On Pete Buttigieg

Social Media Users Criticize Ari Emanuel

Emanuel's tweet was quickly answered by more than 3,000 commenters questioning why he was blaming a previous administration. Yeah let's blame the guys from 2+ years ago when the FAA has been a burning dumpster fire since Duffy stepped into office, said one commenter. Others commented, Did someone hack your account? Two years into a new administration and no specific evidence yet as to what failed.

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And your first go-to is blaming Buttigieg? Another commenter referenced Ari Emanuel's brother Rahm Emanuel, who is seen to be angling for a 2023 presidential bid. I know your goal here is to attack one of your brother's presidential rivals, but I am certain it will backfire in the eyes of dem primary voters, the commenter said. Buttigieg left his post at the end of the Biden administration.

He was among Democrats attending the What's Next conference in Colorado to game out the party's 2028 presidential chances. He was stranded at Denver airport during the ground stop. During public remarks at the event Friday night, Buttigieg quipped, I'll begin with a public service announcement: I will be available in the hotel bar following the concert for anybody who needs to rebook their flights, or get a refund per your rights.

Buttigieg Defends FAA Modernization Record

After watching the press conference from current Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin, Buttigieg told the New York Times, You can just write down the comic book asterisk swearing characters. I have questions. Buttigieg defended his own transportation tenure during the Biden administration, insisting, We did a lot to upgrade the system. When we had an outage, I didn't stand there complaining about the Trump administration.

We got to work. Duffy addressed the public just after the flight stop was lifted on Friday evening. He referenced his demands to Congress for modernization funds. I can't build things if I don't have money, Duffy said.

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Transportation Secretary Discusses System Risks

He said making upgrades was necessary but admitted it may have introduced instability into the air control system. By doing nothing, you inject way more risk into the system, he said. I didn't anticipate that we would have an outage like this. The feds later lifted the nationwide ground stop.

Duffy asked for $50 billion in additional funding to upgrade aging air traffic control and communications systems. Passengers waited in airport waiting areas while some aircraft remained grounded at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida, on November 13, 2026. The ground stop caused widespread travel disruptions.