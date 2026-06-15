Ami Paris Opens a New Flagship at Place des Victoires

Part boutique, part gathering place, the project brings the brand’s creative universe under one roof

Part boutique, part gathering place, the project brings the brand’s creative universe under one roofAmi Paris is deepening its connection to its hometown with the opening of a new flagship boutique and showroom at Place des Victoires, one of the French capital’s most storied squares.

Set to open on June 12, the space marks an important milestone for the house as it continues to strengthen its presence in the city that has long shaped its identity. Long celebrated for its distinctive character, Place des Victoires has evolved into a creative crossroads where history, fashion, and daily life converge.

Surrounded by traditional cafés, antique dealers, and a legacy of influential designers, the neighborhood embodies the effortless elegance and sense of community that have become synonymous with Ami and its founder, Alexandre Mattiussi. Designed to feel more like a residence than a traditional retail space, the 184-square-meter boutique balances contemporary architecture with a sense of warmth and ease. Industrial elements, including exposed concrete and visible mechanical structures, are softened by light oak flooring, bespoke furnishings, and carefully selected vintage pieces.

The result is an environment that feels both intimate and lived-in, encouraging visitors to linger rather than simply browse. Above the boutique, a 143-square-meter showroom extends the experience. Conceived as a gathering place for collaborators, friends of the house, and creative partners, the space further reinforces Ami’s presence at Place des Victoires, where the brand’s headquarters sit just across the square. Together, the two locations underscore the house’s ongoing commitment to the neighborhood it has long called home.

The opening will coincide with an exclusive preview of the Fall/Winter 2026 collection, offering visitors an early glimpse of the house’s latest vision. In keeping with Ami’s commitment to bringing the runway closer to everyday life, the boutique’s selection will draw directly from key looks in the collection. To mark the occasion, the brand will also release a limited-edition T-shirt available exclusively at the new Place des Victoires address.





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