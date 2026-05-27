AMG's Cheapest GT 4-Door EV Starts From $176K In Germany Before You Even Touch The Options

The new electric AMG GT 4-Door charges in eleven minutes, hits 124 mph in 6.4 seconds, and costs what supercars used to

The flagship GT 63 starts at €196,350, which works out to around $224,000.has officially opened order books for its 1,169-horsepower GT 4-Door Coupe.

For now, only European buyers have access to the electric super sedan, but in gaining that access, they’ve helped us learn something new… pricing. If these figures translate the way they historically do, American buyers might want to mentally prepare now. InNotably, there are two variants available at launch. The range-topping GT 63 opens up €196,350 .

Keep in mind a couple of things. First, that includes VAT, which unlike US sales tax is baked into the advertised price, so it’s not a one-to-one comparison.

Second, those figures are before prospective buyers go down the list of options they’d like to add. We’ll come back to those, though.might not have VAT, but there will still be taxes to pay, exchange rates to account for, and destination charges. Add in the simple potential for Mercedes to price the car higher in general, and a heavily optioned GT 63 could easily creep into quarter-million-dollar territory.

The last Mercedes to be so pricey in the U.S. was theOf course, Mercedes is at least giving buyers plenty of hardware for the money. The GT 63 packs a three-motor setup featuring two electric motors at the rear and one up front, generating up to 1,169 hp . Mercedes says it can sprint from 0-62 mph in just 2.1 seconds and hit 124 mph in 6.4 seconds.

The company also claims charging speeds of up to 600 kW. Under ideal conditions, that’s enough to add more than 285 miles of range in ten minutes, while a 10–80 percent charge can happen in around 11 minutes. Beyond the standard equipment, the GT 4-Door can stack up options worth the combined value of a compact car quickly. The most expensive at launch is the Performance Seat package, which can run up to €6,116 .

Other pricey choices include theDynamic Plus package with active suspension and track-focused software for €5,295 . The AMG Driver’s Package raises the top speed to 186 mph for another €5,250 . Add every available option up and no doubt, this thing will cost what used to be reserved for V12 supercars. For now, Mercedes hasn’t announced U.S. pricing.

But based on what we’re seeing in Europe, there’s a decent chance American buyers will need considerably deeper pockets than they were hoping for. BYD’s Denza GT Costs $40K In China, Someone In France Paid Over $800,000A 30-Year-Old 4Runner Just Sold For More Than A Brand-New One





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