AMG is introducing the all-new AMG GT four-door as part of their new era in electric vehicles, with a novel electric motor design, an entirely new platform, and several high-powered EVs to come. AMG GT is promised to change the game and is a technological monster. It has a boxy design with aggressive stance, low ride height, a battery pack under the floor, an active aerodynamics, an active rear spoiler, a performance car interior with AMG-reskinned MBUX, and software to customize handling attributes.

AMG is going all out with its new era of EVs, launching the all-new AMG GT four-door with a novel electric motor design , an entirely new platform that will underpin several highly powered EVs in the years to come.

AMG boss Michael Scheibe claims they will really change the game. They have a long list of new tech and a design that has evolved from the GT XX development mule. The stance is more aggressive, and it has low ride height and a remarkably low battery pack under the floor. They have circular taillights, an active aerodynamics, an active rear spoiler, and even an active rear diffuser that adds stability.

The interior is a proper performance car with a dashboard panel filled with big displays, AMG-reskinned MBUX, customizable switches, body-altering switches, and AMG Race Engineer software to control the car's handling attributes. It comes with an AMG GT63 version with 1153bhp motor and a GT55 variant with 805bhp. The smaller and more efficient axial flux motors have better reliability, reliability, and are easier to repair and dissipate heat.

This is a revolutionary car that won't leave you unchanged, will do the most challenging things, and is undoubtedly a technological monster described as totally necessary





CARmagazine / 🏆 382. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

AMG GT Electric Grand Tourer Novel Electric Motor Design Entirely New Platform High-Powered Evs Truly Revolutionary Car Athletic Design Low Ride Height Battery Pack Under The Floor Active Aerodynamics Active Rear Spoiler Circular Taillights AMG-Reskinned MBUX Software Customization

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