amfAR Gala Cannes 2026: Celebrity Footwear Highlights

A roundup of the footwear styles worn by celebrities at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2026.

The amfAR Gala Cannes 2026 took place at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2026, in Antibes, France. A number of celebrities attended the event, including Ciara Miller, Maura Higgins, Coco Rocha, Wallis Day, Daria Kononovich, Maria Carolina de Bourbon des Deux-Sicile, Adrian Grenier, Leomie Anderson, Petra Nemcova, Georgia Fowler, Natasha Poly, Mary Leest, Bar Refaeli, Isabeli Fontana, Brooks Nader, and Robbie Williams and Ayda Field.

The attendees showcased a variety of footwear styles, ranging from high-heeled sandals to sneakers. Some of the notable footwear choices included the Amina Muaddi Vittoria Thong Floral-Applique Mules, Rene Caovilla white crystal-embellished Dalilah heeled sandals, and Gianvito Rossi Diana pumps. The event was a glamorous affair, with attendees looking their best in their chosen attire and footwear





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Amfar Gala Cannes 2026 Celebrity Fashion Footwear Shoes Fashion Event

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