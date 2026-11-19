The American Farm Bureau Federation says a Thanksgiving feast for 10 will cost $58.63 this year, up 6% from last year, driven by higher turkey and diesel prices. Turkey prices rose to $23.68 for a 16-pound bird as demand grows and bird flu cases wane.

The American Farm Bureau Federation said the cost of an average Thanksgiving feast for 10 will rise 6% from last year to $58.63. The group tracks grocery prices using hundreds of volunteers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

The Farm Bureau has been tracking Thanksgiving costs for 40 years. It is the first time since 2022 that Americans will see the price of the meal increase. The price hit a record of $64.05 in 2022. High diesel prices have made it more expensive for farmers to process and transport Thanksgiving staples like milk, dinner rolls, potatoes, and cranberries, the Farm Bureau said.

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Diesel And Bird Flu Drive Up Costs

Diesel prices have surged since the start of the Iran war and hit a record average of $6.53 per gallon in the US in September, according to AAA. Turkey prices have also risen sharply over the past year. The Farm Bureau said the 16-pound turkey in its survey cost an average of $23.68 this year, up from $21.50 last year. Bird flu has been decimating US turkey flocks since an outbreak began in 2022.

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But cases have been waning, and turkey production increased substantially this year, said Mark Jordan, the executive director of Leap Market Analytics. At the same time, turkey demand has been rising, as more Americans seek out lean protein and US turkey exports rise. That strong demand has limited US turkey inventories and raised prices.

The US Department of Agriculture expects the wholesale price of a whole frozen turkey hen will average a record $1.76 per pound this year, up 29% from last year. Over the last few years there has been a lot of doom and gloom for the turkey industry, Jordan said. This is one of those years that turkey producers are feeling a little bit better about their lot in life.

Turkey Demand Limits Inventories And Prices

Jordan said diesel costs likely did not impact turkey prices this year, since so much of the decision-making and timing related to the turkeys that will be consumed this Thanksgiving happened before diesel prices spiraled. But diesel costs could have a notable impact on turkey prices next year, he said. A few of the items on the Thanksgiving menu are cheaper than last year, the Farm Bureau said.

A 1-pound vegetable tray featuring carrots and celery is 5 cents cheaper, while a 16-ounce bag of frozen peas is 4 cents cheaper. Frozen pie crusts are also slightly cheaper, although a can of pumpkin pie filling is more expensive. In some cases, stores will price turkey and other Thanksgiving staples lower in order to draw shoppers. Aldi said its feast for 10, which mirrors the Farm Bureau's menu, costs $39 this year.

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Grocery Prices Impact Midterm Election Issues

Walmart, which adds items like corn muffin mix and marshmallows but does not include carrots and celery, said its feast for 10 is $35. AAA is projecting that 81.5 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this holiday, a 0.1% decline from last year. Persistently high grocery prices have been a major issue ahead of the midterm elections. Prices for food eaten at home jumped 22% between October 2021 and October 2026, according to US government data.

That is almost double the usual pace of food price inflation. This year, the USDA predicts prices for food eaten at home to rise 2.3%. That would be lower than the recent annual average of 2.6%.