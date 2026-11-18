Record turkey prices and higher fuel costs could make Thanksgiving dinner more expensive this year, according to a survey released Wednesday.

Record turkey prices and higher fuel costs could make Thanksgiving dinner more expensive this year, according to a survey released Wednesday. The American Farm Bureau Federation said the cost of an average Thanksgiving feast for 10 will rise 6% from last year to $58.63.

The group tracks grocery prices using hundreds of volunteers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico. The Farm Bureau, which has been tracking Thanksgiving costs for 40 years, said it's the first time since 2022 that Americans will see the price of the meal increase. The price hit a high of $64.05 in 2022.

Also read Slightly Fewer Americans Expected to Travel This Thanksgiving Due to Rising Costs

High diesel prices have made it more expensive for farmers to process and transport Thanksgiving staples like milk, dinner rolls, potatoes, frozen peas and cranberries, the Farm Bureau said. And turkey prices have risen sharply as more Americans seek out protein even as the industry continues to recover from bird flu cases .

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The U.S. Department of Agriculture has forecast the wholesale price of a whole frozen turkey hen will average $1.76 per pound this year, up 29% from last year.