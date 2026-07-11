Stanford Scientist Says Healthy Eating Is Simple, Recommends 80/20 Rule and More Legumes

Christopher Gardner, a Stanford nutrition scientist, says healthy eating is simpler than people think. He advises the 80/20 rule, eating more legumes, and not cutting out entire food groups.

A healthy lifestyle is not as complicated as many Americans make it out to be, according to Christopher Gardner, Ph. D., a nutrition scientist at Stanford University and author of the book Food Sense: What to Eat and Why.

He says people should not try to be perfect but should focus on gradually improving their diet day by day. In a recent interview with Fox News Digital, Gardner said, It is simpler than people think.

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Stanford Expert Shares Gradual Diet Advice

Gardner also works with the Stanford Prevention Research Center, where a big part of his role is trying to figure out how to get people to follow guidelines that everybody knows but does not necessarily follow, such as eating a healthier diet, exercising more and smoking less, he said. He does not recommend cutting out an entire food group or following a strict diet. Rather, he encourages a gradual approach. One key recommendation from Gardner is the 80/20 rule.

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This approach encourages people to make nutritious food choices about 80% of the time while allowing flexibility for indulgences the remaining 20%. He emphasizes that people generally eat too much junk food, and he suggests eating more fruits, vegetables and minimally processed foods. He specifically points to legumes as an excellent addition to the diet.

Asian cultures eat a lot of tempe, tofu, edamame and soy, and Latin American cultures eat a whole bunch of bean and grain dishes, and Indian culture eats a lot of lentil dals, he said, noting that legumes are usually inexpensive and versatile. They are also a great source of protein, Gardner added, as well as fiber, which many people do not consume enough of, he pointed out. Gardner says context matters when determining the healthier choice.

Gardner Warns Against Wellness Trends

He notes that additives like sugar and dairy play a big role. For example, coffee and tea by themselves are unproblematic, he noted. The issue lies in the sugar, dairy and other ingredients that might be added. I can show you volumes of studies that both are good for you, Gardner said, noting that both contain antioxidants, but the additives are what determine which is healthier.

He also warns against the latest wellness trends and ultra-processed foods loaded with cosmetic additives. I do not think the ultra-processed thing is like, oh, we never understood it before, and now we do. I do not really think people know that it is 200 cosmetic additives, he said. People often know what the healthier option is, but they still choose the chips and candy and cake and snacks and mocha frappe frappuccino instead of black coffee, he added.

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Food Is Culture and Self Compassion

Ultimately, different things work for different people, Gardner said, and he stays open-minded. What people eat is much more than just science, he acknowledged, adding that food is comfort and food is culture and food is other things. He also stressed the importance of self-compassion. Whatever you screw up today, you get a do-over tomorrow and the day after, he said, so give yourself a little grace, a little patience, a little love.