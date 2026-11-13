US Embassy warns Americans in Dublin to avoid crowds amid largest police operation in Irish history

The US Embassy in Dublin is warning Americans to stay alert and avoid large crowds as Ireland hosts two European leaders' summits, prompting the largest security and policing operation in the country's history and protests in the capital.

The U.S. Embassy in Dublin is warning Americans to stay alert Friday as Ireland carries out what it calls the largest security and policing operation in the country's history for a gathering of Europe an leaders.

The alert covers central Dublin, including the Convention Centre Dublin, Dublin Castle and the National Gallery of Ireland. Officials say protests, security cordons, road closures and transport disruptions are expected across the city centre. The warning was issued this week ahead of two summits scheduled for Thursday and Friday. Some 50 European leaders were expected to attend the ninth European Political Community summit and an informal European Council meeting.

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Ireland Largest Security Operation History

The meetings will discuss strategic priorities under Ireland's EU presidency. Irish police, known as An Garda Síochána, launched the operation surrounding the events. The embassy said the heaviest disruptions were expected Thursday, but security measures were scheduled to remain in place through Friday. In its statement, the embassy warned: Expect protests, security cordons and transport disruptions across central Dublin starting as early as Nov. 10, 2026.

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The event has already brought protests to the Irish capital, where crowds flooded the streets carrying Palestinian flags and police confronted demonstrators. A possible 24-hour public-sector strike Thursday could also disrupt government services, schools and popular tourist attractions across Ireland, the embassy warned. Americans were urged to avoid demonstrations and large crowds, with officials noting that even peaceful protests could escalate into confrontations.

Travelers were encouraged to allow extra time for transportation and to check with tourism operators about possible closures. The embassy also advised Americans to monitor local authorities for updates as security restrictions affect parts of the capital. The warning comes as U.S. officials have issued similar alerts for Americans traveling to other European countries in recent weeks. In Spain, Americans were warned of potential travel disruptions as workers across the transportation and hospitality sectors were called to strike.

Dublin Castle National Gallery Included Warning

The Dublin alert applies to several prominent locations in the city centre. Dublin Castle and the National Gallery of Ireland, two popular tourist attractions, were both covered by the warning. The Convention Centre Dublin, where summit events are expected, was also included. U.S. officials said Americans should remain aware of their surroundings during the summits and the related security operation.

Irish authorities have not announced any changes to the summit schedule. The gatherings are expected to draw leaders from across Europe for discussions on strategic priorities. With roughly 50 leaders attending, the security footprint is unusually large for the Irish capital. Police have set up cordons and other measures through Friday.

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The embassy described the policing effort as the largest in the country's history. Americans traveling through Dublin were told to build extra time into their plans. They were also told to watch local authorities for updates and to confirm whether attractions or venues might close. The alert remains in effect through Friday as the summits conclude.

Protests Palestinian Flags Dublin Streets

Protests have already taken place in Dublin against the European Political Community summit. Demonstrators carried Palestinian flags during the demonstrations. Police moved to confront the protesters, according to images from the scene. U.S. officials said Americans should stay away from any demonstrations or large crowds while the operation continues.

The U.S. warning follows other recent alerts for American travelers in Europe. In Spain, officials warned of possible travel disruptions tied to strikes by transportation and hospitality workers. The Dublin advisory is the latest in a series of notices urging Americans abroad to monitor local conditions and plan for possible delays and closures during major events.