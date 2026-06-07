Americans travel to Pakistan to free Christians trapped in modern-day slavery: 'God's hand was in it'

Aaron Hutchings says he was shocked to see children making bricks under the hot sun in Pakistan to pay off family debts that had accumulated over generations.

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Idaho resident Aaron Hutchings arrived at a Pakistani brick factory in January. The devout Christian told Fox News Digital that he was shocked to see children turning bricks under the hot sun to work off the debts that their families had incurred, sometimes over the course of generations.

There are up to one million Christians working in slave and bonded labor in Pakistan, according to Emma Hall, a persecution researcher working with charity Open Doors U.K. and Ireland, told Fox News Digital. This could comprise as much as 30% of Pakistani Christians, counted at 3.3 million in the 2023 census and accounting for 1.37 percent of the population.

Hall noted that"extreme poverty drives desperate families to accept advance loans for emergency and basic needs, trapping them in cycles of debt bondage where repayment systems are structured in ways that make exit extremely difficult.

"were living in debt-based enslavement in Pakistan’s brick-making industry. After traveling to Pakistan to meet the woman who would later become his wife, Hernandez witnessed bonded laborers at a brick factory for the first time.

"Never in my life have I seen such hopelessness," he told Fox News Digital. "At that moment, I committed myself to rescuing one family a year for the rest of my life. " In January 2025, Hernandez started the nonprofit Project Jubilee. He says that it is"by the grace of God" that people have already donated enough through the nonprofit to save 300 Pakistanis from slavery.

GRAHAM FAMILY RESPONDS TO GLOBAL CRACKDOWN ON CHRISTIANS WITH $1.3M DEFENSE FUND AND URGENT CALL TO ACTION, Hernandez said that"98% of the people we rescue are Christians, and that’s because they’re second-class citizens" in their country. The average cost to help one family is about $8,500, Hernandez said, because Project Jubilee recognizes that slaves needed more than debt relief to escape the cycle of bonded labor.

"Our goal is for them to succeed in life and make sure that they never go back," he explained. To accomplish this, Hernandez and his team pay lawyers to take care of all applicable paperwork, and help each family with two months of rent and food. They also get families in touch with a local minister, pay for children to attend school and purchase every family a tuk tuk, a motorcycle taxi, which they can use to create income.

He said that in most cases, factory owners are grudgingly accepting of letting slaves go after their debts are paid off. But in some cases, he says owners have put a cap on the number of families Hernandez’s group can free in a month, or told them that they’re"never allowed to come back again.

" AFRICA’S CHRISTIAN CRISIS: HOW 2025’S DEADLY ATTACKS FINALLY DREW GLOBAL ATTENTION AFTER TRUMP’S INTERVENTIONHutchings found Hernandez’s online profile in late 2025 and messaged him, asking to be part of his effort. Retired from the IT world, Hutchings said he is"just a normal guy who wanted to do something…to help people.

" After a short conversation over the phone, Hernandez invited Hutchings to come along to a trip to Pakistan in January. Hutchings agreed. It was during this visit that Hutchings freed two families and reported he"just got hooked.

" He admits that the process is highly emotional. "It changes an entire family’s future for generations," he explained. Hutchings said that it is especially impactful to witness the change that freedom brings to children.

"We get to ask them, ‘what do you want to be when you grow up? " Hutchings said. "They probably haven’t even really thought about that. They’re ‘I’m going to be a brick worder for the rest of my life, just like my parents.

’"Christians demanded justice during a protest in Islamabad condemning attacks on churches in Pakistan on August 20, 2023. Pakistan is one of the top 10 worst countries for Christian persecution, according to a new report. Just months after his first journey, Hutchings returned to Pakistan in May to free an additional ten families. After video of his visit wentThe practice of bonded slavery was outlawed formally in Pakistan in 1992, Hall says, but"enforcement remains weak.

" Discrimination extends beyond the bonded labor environment, with the U.S. Commission onDuring his recent visit, Hutchings learned that securing housing was difficult, with many landlords refusing to rent to Christians. Eventually, a Pakistani Christian group working with families was able to find housing and jobs for parents, and located a teacher for the children who were largely illiterate. After paying the debts of a family of Pakistani Christians, Aaron Hutchings embraces a newly-freed brick laborer.

Courtesy of Aaron Hutchings.released a series of recommendations for diminishing the pain that bonded labor brings to approximately three million Pakistanis. In her introduction, the group's chairperson stated,"It is deeply appalling that in the 21st century, slavery persists in the form of bonded labor.

" Among its recommendations are forbidding children from laboring in brick kilns, helping laborers access justice and creating unions for collective representation. They suggest registering all brick kilns, increasing the use of automated machinery, and encouraging brick purchasers to buy bricks from kilns"that provide a safe and decent working environment.

"Representatives of the Pakistani government did not respond to Fox News Digital's questions about the enforcement of laws against bonded labor, or about the treatment of Pakistani Christians. Neither Hutchings nor Hernandez reported having complications with the Pakistani government when working to free brick kiln laborers. For Hutchings, the work has been transformative.

"Looking back, it is hard to see any of it as random. I believe God's hand was in it from the beginning, and even though we were doing all of this to show Jesus' love towards these people, we ended up receiving more than we gave.

" Beth Bailey is a reporter covering Afghanistan, the Middle East, Asia, the United Nations, Central America and antisemitism. She was formerly a civilian intelligence analyst with the Department of the Army. You can follow Beth on X @BWBailey85





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