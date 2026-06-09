Americans still crave protein despite record beef prices as expert reveals the 'healthiest burger'

Ground beef prices are up 14% right now as protein demand surges. A dietitian reveals how to balance health goals with your summer grilling satisfaction.

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Seventy percent of Americans report protein as the nutrient they most want to consume, a 2025 International Food Information Council survey found. That helps explain why burgers remain a summer staple despite rising beef prices and certain health concerns.prices are up 14% from a year ago, according to NielsenIQ retail data.

U.S. Department of Agriculture data shows average fresh beef prices reached a record $9.64 per pound in April.healthiness of food is highly important when deciding what to eat," according to Pew Research from last year. The same Pew survey also found, however, that 69% of Americans said food price hikes make it more difficult for them to eat healthfully.

Many Americans report grilling as a favorite summer activity, but the high cost of beef may affect some people's backyard offerings this summer.isn't determined by a single ingredient. It will be relative to a person's health goals and nutrient needs," Caroline West Passerrello, Ed. D., RDN, LDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told Fox News Digital.even plant-based burgers can all have a place on the menu," she added.

"Rather than looking for a perfect burger, consumers may benefit from considering protein quality, saturated fat, sodium, portion size and what they're pairing it with. "Burgers shouldn't be labeled as inherently good or bad — and there are pros and cons of each type, Passerrello said. "Choosing 80% lean beef may improve flavor and satisfaction for some people, but that doesn't necessarily make it the healthiest option for everyone," Passerrello cautioned.

"Individuals with elevatedAs more Americans prioritize protein and healthy eating, consumers should be mindful of their entire meal, not just their burger, advised a dietitian. While some consumers are experimenting with more decadent burger toppings such as truffle aioli, foie gras, goat cheese or caviar, the classics — cheese, lettuce, tomato, ketchup and onion — are still the most popular, as of a 2021 YouGov survey.can have just as much influence on the nutritional quality of the meal as the patty itself.

Adding vegetables, choosing whole grains when available and balancing the meal with fruits or vegetables can meaningfully improve overall nutrient intake. "





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