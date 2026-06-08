Americans Reach Breaking Point on Tipping, With 78% Calling Culture 'Ridiculous'

A new nationwide survey found that 78% of Americans believe tipping culture has become 'ridiculous', with nearly half saying they have actively cut back on gratuities in 2026. The findings suggest a growing backlash against what many consumers see as relentless requests for extra money on top of already rising prices.

Americans have finally reached their breaking point when it comes to tipping. After years of being asked to leave gratuities everywhere from coffee shops and takeout counters to ride-share apps and self-service kiosks, many consumers say they have had enough - and are now tipping less than they did just a year ago.

A new nationwide survey found that 78 percent of Americans believe tipping culture has become 'ridiculous,' while nearly half say they have actively cut back on gratuities in 2026 as household budgets come under increasing pressure. The findings, from restaurant technology company Popmenu, suggest a growing backlash against what many consumers see as relentless requests for extra money on top of already rising prices.

According to the survey of 1,000 adults, 44 percent of consumers say they are tipping less this year than they were in 2025. Retail analyst Neil Saunders told Daily Mail that consumers are increasingly frustrated by both the size of expected tips and the growing number of situations in which they are asked to leave them.

'There is growing resentment over tipping, which is partly driven by the fact everyone is feeling squeezed financially,' Saunders said. According to the survey, restaurants have been hit hardest by the backlash, with 35 percent of respondents saying they have reduced tips when dining out.

A new nationwide survey found that 78 percent of Americans believe tipping culture has become 'ridiculous' Grocery delivery services followed at 24 percent, while hotels, ride-share services, auto repair businesses and hair salons also saw notable declines. The research points to growing 'tipping fatigue' among consumers who are grappling with higher costs for food, housing, utilities and other everyday expenses. Many Americans say digital payment systems have only made the problem worse.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they have noticed restaurants increasing suggested tip amounts on checkout screens, with many establishments now prompting customers to leave 15 percent, 20 percent or even 25 percent gratuities. While 59 percent of consumers still say they feel pressured to tip when presented with a digital prompt, that figure has fallen from 66 percent just six months ago, suggesting people are becoming more comfortable clicking 'no tip.

' In fact, 42 percent of respondents said they now feel increasingly comfortable skipping gratuities altogether for services where tipping was not traditionally expected. Consumers also reported spending less on what they considered unnecessary tips. Over the past year, respondents estimated spending around $130 on gratuities they felt were unwarranted, down from $150 in a similar survey conducted in late 2025. Just a decade ago, 15 percent was considered the standard tip for average service.

Now, that number has spiked to 20 percent or often more Only 41 percent of diners now tip restaurant servers 20 percent or more, down from 45 percent last year Retail analyst Neil Saunders told Daily Mail that consumers are increasingly frustrated by both the size of expected tips and the growing number of situations in which they are asked to leave them Read More Shake Shack embroiled in tipping scandal as customers claim the burger joint is going downhill The trend is also showing up in restaurants. Only 41 percent of diners now tip restaurant servers 20 percent or more, down from 45 percent last year.

The decline was even sharper for food delivery drivers, with the share of customers tipping 20 percent or higher dropping from 23 percent to 15 percent. Even traditionally tip-friendly venues are seeing pullbacks. The percentage of consumers who tip at coffee shops fell from 46 percent to 39 percent over the past six months, while tipping at food trucks and fast-food restaurants also declined. Popmenu CEO Brendan Sweeney said workers who rely on gratuities are increasingly feeling the impact.

'Tip-reliant professions are feeling the financial impact of tipping fatigue more than anyone,' Sweeney said. 'This is compounded by customers having less disposable income due to inflated costs for food, energy and other necessities. ' 'One is the level of tips, which seem to be getting higher and higher,' said Saunders. 'Adding 25 percent on top of the cost of a meal seems excessive to many, and it adds a huge amount to the price.

' He added that consumers are also objecting to being asked to tip for services that traditionally did not warrant one. 'The other dimension is being asked to tip for things where only basic service has been provided. Customers collecting their own food from restaurants, for being served in a retail store, and so forth all feel unnatural and unreasonable.

' Despite the backlash, many consumers remain open to alternative compensation models





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Tipping Tipping Culture Gratuities Restaurant Industry Digital Payment Systems Tip Fatigue Alternative Compensation Models

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