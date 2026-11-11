Harris Tops Democratic Survey as Trump Faces 2028 Election Countdown

With President Trump ineligible for 2028, Americans are already weighing potential candidates. A CNN poll shows 54 percent of voters have considered the future race, highlighting names like Marco Rubio, J.D. Vance, and Kamala Harris. The upcoming election could reshape the political landscape.

On Friday, the first public look at the 2028 presidential field revealed a clearer picture of who might fill the void left by President Donald Trump, who is barred by the Constitution from running again. The CNN poll, administered by SSRS from Oct. 15-18 to 1,701 adults, shows that 54 percent of Americans have at least thought about the race, 40 percent say they look forward to it, 27 percent dread it, and the rest are neutral.

Among the U.S. electorate, Kamala Harris emerges as the most recognized Democrat. Eighteen of 35 percent of Democrats and Democratic‑leaning independents said they would be excited to support her, and 51 percent said they would at least consider backing her. Harris also has the highest share of Democratic‑aligned adults-15 percent-who said they would never support her, reflecting the polarization within the party.

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On the Republican side, the names most frequently mentioned are Secretary of State Marco Rubio (8 percent) and Vice President J.D. Vance (7 percent). Both men received equal enthusiasm from Republican voters, each earning 41 percent of GOP‑aligned respondents who said they would be excited to support them. Rubio has publicly said he would defer to Vance if they ran together, a stance that Trump has joked about, dubbing the pair as potential rivals or a ticket.

Vance's appeal extends beyond the ballots: 77 percent of GOP‑aligned adults said they would at least consider backing him, higher than the 65 percent who would consider Rubio. Vance has sought to distinguish himself from Trump on the Iran war, blaming it for Republican losses, and has said in a CBS News interview that Trump might not support anyone in the upcoming primary.

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The poll also shows several Democrats who captured modest attention. California Governor Gavin Newsom, former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Democratic activist Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez each garnered 2-3 percent awareness, while Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona and Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia received 22 and 16 percent excitement from the same donors. Ossoff, who won a recent high‑profile straw poll, has explicitly declined to run.

Midterm dynamics may further influence the 2028 field. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who helped flip multiple House seats, received 10 percent excitement and 28 percent consideration from respondents, while 54 percent said they did not have enough information.

Rejection of certain Republicans remains high. Fifty‑six percent of respondents said they would never support former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and 30 percent said they would never support former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. Others similarly rejected candidates who are critics of Trump.

The CNN poll's margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points. With the 2026 midterms looming, voters are already shaping expectations for the first president who will be elected without Trump's name on the ballot.

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The coming campaign will likely see formal announcements and evolving alliances as candidates decide whether the investment of time and energy is worth the risk of vilification by political rivals. As the nation watches, the authority of the post‑Trump era continues to sharpen a landscape that the polling data suggests could be the most open on both sides of the aisle since 2008.