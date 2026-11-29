Black Friday online spending hit $13.1 billion, up 11% from last year, as holiday deals drew bargain hunters despite inflation, per Adobe Analytics data.

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', surpassing expectations as shoppers flocked to holiday deals despite persistent inflation and mounting pressure on household budgets, according to data released by Adobe Analytics. Online spending climbed 11% from last year's total, exceeding Adobe's initial forecast of approximately $12.9 billion. Electronics and gaming were among the strongest-selling categories, with shoppers also taking advantage of discounts and promotions on apparel and appliances, according to the report.

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Everyday essentials, including cleaning supplies, pet care products and personal hygiene items, were also in high demand, the Adobe report said. , which recorded nearly 930 million visits on Black Friday — a 2.2% drop from a year earlier, according to geospatial analytics company PassBy. Americans are expected to spend $15.1 billion online on Cyber Monday, a 6.2% increase from a year earlier, Adobe predicted.