New research reveals 40% of US shoppers intend to buy themselves gifts, averaging $262, with self-gifting budgets exceeding those for siblings and friends.

Forty percent of Americans intend to purchase special items for themselves during the upcoming holiday season, allocating an average budget of $262 for this personal indulgence, according to new findings. This trend highlights a significant shift in consumer behavior where individuals are prioritizing their own desires alongside traditional gift-giving obligations. The data reflects a growing acceptance of self-gifting as a normalized component of modern holiday preparations and financial planning.

Survey Details And Self-Gifting Motivations

The comprehensive survey, conducted by Talker Research, examined the habits of 2,000 American consumers who primarily shop online. The investigation aimed to uncover the specific drivers behind self-gifting and how digital commerce influences personal purchasing decisions during the festive period. Results indicate that necessity and convenience are major factors, with 24% of respondents citing a genuine need for an item as their primary reason for buying it for themselves. Additionally, 21% admitted to spotting a desirable product while browsing for gifts for other people, and 19% viewed the purchase as a reward for completing their holiday shopping duties. Although many self-gifts are impulsive, 53% of respondents confirmed they ultimately buy at least one item for themselves while shopping for others.

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Budget Allocation And Spending Priorities

Consumers are carefully mapping out their holiday expenditures, assigning the largest budget share to significant others, with an average of $214 reserved for partners. Parents follow closely behind, receiving an average budget of $189, while respondents believe they should spend $182 on themselves. This self-gifting amount places it above siblings, who receive an average of $152, friends at $135, and coworkers at $119. Despite these allocations, financial flexibility is common, as 51% of respondents stated they are somewhat or very likely to exceed their per-person budgets. Furthermore, 40% plan to split gift costs with family members, and 43% may postpone purchases if they struggle to find the right items.

Consumer Priorities In Online Retail

When navigating the digital marketplace, shoppers prioritize practicality and support services over brand prestige. Free shipping emerged as the most critical factor, with 47% of online shoppers citing it as their top requirement. Rewards programs and easy return policies tied for second place, each attracting 24% of respondents. Delivery tracking and reliable customer service followed closely at 23% each, indicating that transparency and assistance are vital for confidence in online transactions. The economic climate also plays a role, as 70% of respondents agreed that practical gifts are appreciated more than ever in today's economy. Price sensitivity remains high, with 54% of shoppers insisting on discounts before purchasing self-gifts and 43% preferring brands from their favorite websites.

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Influence Of Social Media Creators

Social media influencers are becoming increasingly integral to the gift discovery process, with 66% of online shoppers stating they help find unique items. Respondents admitted that an average of 40% of their purchases are influenced by social media creators, and 51% are likely to seek recommendations directly from online personalities. Trust in these figures is growing, as 70% of shoppers believe influencer recommendations are more trustworthy than traditional online reviews. Additionally, 64% agreed that purchasing becomes easier when a followed creator recommends a product. To manage costs, 43% of shoppers search for low prices, 32% wait for sales, and 28% start shopping earlier in the season to secure better deals.

Strategic Insights From Industry Leaders

Chris Gu, U.S. Country Manager at AliExpress, noted that holiday shopping often serves as an opportunity for consumers to acquire items they have been wanting for themselves. He emphasized that price is only one component of value, with post-checkout experiences like delivery tracking and return policies determining consumer confidence. This perspective aligns with the survey findings that show shoppers are looking for a supportive shopping journey from start to finish. As the holiday season progresses, the balance between self-indulgence and traditional gift-giving will likely continue to shape retail strategies and consumer expectations across the online marketplace.