Americans Plan Nationwide Economic Blackout to Protest Corporate DEI Rollbacks

A planned nationwide economic blackout on February 28th aims to pressure major retailers who have scaled back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in response to President Trump's policies.

Americans are planning a nationwide economic blackout on February 28th, vowing to abstain from all non-essential spending for 24 hours. This boycott is aimed at major retailers who have scaled back diversity, equity, and inclusion ( DEI ) initiatives in response to President Donald Trump's policies. Trump's presidency saw the dismantling of numerous DEI programs within the federal government.

He issued executive orders restricting funding for companies that didn't comply with his agenda and banned messaging that promoted inclusive language. Consequently, PBS shut down its DEI office, while prominent corporations like Amazon, Target, and Google have taken steps to dissolve their own DEI programs. The economic blackout encourages consumers to avoid spending on discretionary items across the board, particularly targeting retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Participants are also urged to refrain from purchasing fast food and gasoline. The People's Union USA is leading the charge, advocating for a focus on supporting small, local businesses when essential spending is unavoidable. The group emphasizes that even a single day of economic disruption can send a powerful message and expose the systemic manipulation perpetrated by corporations, politicians, and industries against the American people. Newsweek reached out to Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy for comment, but did not receive a response.Voices from both within the corporate world and academia shed light on the potential impact of this boycott. Candi Castleberry, Amazon's Vice President of Inclusive eXperiences and Technology (IXT), highlights the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, emphasizing a data-driven approach to evaluating and refining their programs. Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor at the University of Tennessee at Martin, acknowledges the growing trend of consumer protests targeting retailers for social and political reasons. While he doubts a single-day boycott will drastically impact major corporations, he suggests that sustained actions could gradually chip away at their profits. Kevin Thompson, a finance expert and founder of 9i Capital Group, agrees that the immediate financial blow might be minimal, but emphasizes the symbolic significance of the message being sent. He raises the possibility of lasting change if the movement gains momentum and inspires longer-term behavioral shifts in consumers.The future trajectory of this economic blackout remains uncertain. Whether it evolves from a symbolic gesture into a potent force for change remains to be seen. The success hinges on its ability to galvanize widespread consumer participation and inspire sustained action beyond the day of the boycott.





