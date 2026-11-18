Sen. Ron Johnson says Americans are being scammed by Social Security, calling the program a legal Ponzi scheme that is hurtling toward insolvency by 2032.

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, claimed in a new report called"Social Security: The Reality… a Legal Ponzi Scheme," that the federal government has been duping Americans on what really happens with taxpayer money that flows into the program. As Social Security hurtles toward insolvency — meaning the fund will run out of money and be unable to pay 100% of scheduled benefits on time — Johnson warned in the report first obtained by Fox News Digital that"once a Ponzi scheme begins to collapse, it can’t be fixed.

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""It can only be liquidated, with late investors often receiving only pennies on the dollar for their end-of-scheme investments," Johnson said. "Their only hope is that an underlying financial entity can provide a backstop to limit their losses.

" Johnson’s report projected that by 2032, when Social Security is expected to become insolvent, there will be a roughly $511 billion Social Security shortfall, equal to roughly 21% of the projected $2.4 trillion The main thrust of Johnson’s report, which he wrote himself, is that Americans have been convinced that Social Security and the portion that comes from their paychecks that fund it, known as the Federal Insurance Contributions Act — the percentage deducted from a person’s paycheck that helps fundJohnson, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee for another two months, countered that Americans’ tax dollars aren’t in a"lock box" designed to flourish, but instead that 6.2% from every person’s paycheck goes to pay for other peoples’ benefits.

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"People often say, ‘Don’t touch Social Security, that’s my money,’" Johnson wrote. "Actually, it’s not. " "Your money was spent to pay current beneficiaries or fund other government programs as soon as it was collected from your paycheck. " "Your future benefits will be paid with the money collected from your sons and daughters working at that time, plus money borrowed from the public now that Social Security is running deficits," he continued.

Johnson blamed decisions from Congress in the past, like not investing surpluses in the program into stocks or promising increasingly expensive benefits with few workers in the workforce. GOP FISCAL HAWK SOUNDS ALARM ON 'OUT OF CONTROL' FEDERAL SPENDING, SAYING 'BOTH PARTIES HAVE FAILED US' Johnson acknowledged that"Social Security cannot be fundamentally fixed as a retirement investment fund because it never was one," and noted that under current law, once the program’s trust fund is depleted, which is estimated to hit in 2032, benefits will be reduced.

"We should then roll up our sleeves and begin seriously addressing the main problem — our massive debt and deficits," Johnson wrote.