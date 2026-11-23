Younger owners are disappearing while boomers hang on to the keys, new data shows.

The typical American tenant isn’t a fresh college grad splitting a walk-up anymore. It’s someone in their 30s, and the houses they can’t afford increasingly belong to people eyeing retirement.

Thirty-somethings now make up the largest share of renters nationwide, dethroning 20-somethings who held the title two decades ago, according to aof Census microdata from 2005 to 2023 covering the country’s 105 biggest metros. On the ownership side, people in their 60s have muscled past 40-somethings to become the dominant homeowning group. The result is a country stuck in a holding pattern. The median renter is now 42, three years older than in 2005.

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The median homeowner aged twice as fast, climbing six years to 57. Thirty-somethings have overtaken 20-somethings as the largest group of American renters. Renter households headed by someone in their 30s jumped 20% over that stretch, and those led by 40-somethings rose about 7%. The real shocker came higher up the age ladder.

Renters in their 50s swelled 34%, while households headed by 60-somethingsYoung owners, meanwhile, are vanishing. Homeowners in their 40s plunged 19%, a stunning reversal for what was once thePeople in their 60s have replaced 40-somethings as the biggest bloc of homeowners, according to a new RentCafe analysis of Census data from 2005 to 2023 across the 105 largest US metros. So where did all those 40-something owners go? Nowhere.

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They simply got older and stayed put, which is why ownership among people in their 60s rocketed nearly 70%. RentCafe pins the shift on brutal home prices, tougher lending standards and young adults bunking with their parents longer to save cash. Some older Americans are also opting out of ownership entirely, trading mortgages and leaky roofs for a landlord’s phone number when they downsize. Other data tells the same story.

The typical first-time buyer is now 40, tied for the oldest ever recorded, according to the National Association of Realtors’ latest annual survey. Back in the 1980s, first-time buyers were usually in their late 20s. Nowhere is the aging more obvious than in the Northeast, home to the country’s oldest renters and homeowners .

New York City renters now have a median age of 47, eight years older than two decades ago and among the highest in the nation. City homeowners have aged roughly nine years. Bridgeport, Conn. , matches New York’s renter median of 47, while Boston owners are about 11 years older than they were in 2005.

Thirty-year-olds dominate renting, while owners in their 60s lead, according to a RentCafe analysis of IPUMS USA data. High costs and a shortage of new housing keep longtime owners anchored and price newcomers out, the report found. Plenty of older New Yorkers rent by choice, too, preferring flexibility over a 30-year mortgage. The Sunshine State lives up to its reputation.

North Port and Cape Coral share the oldest renters in the country at a median of 48. North Port also boasts the oldest homeowners at 65, with Cape Coral right behind at 64. Cape Coral posted the biggest leap in homeowner age nationwide, a whopping 14 years. Miami renters are about a decade older than in 2005.

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The single largest jump for renters, though, came from an unlikely spot. Harrisburg, Pa. , saw its median tenant age soar 14 years. PintoArt – stock.adobe.comHead west for a younger crowd.

Provo, Utah, has the youngest renters in the nation at 29 and the youngest homeowners at 47. Austin, Grand Rapids and Colorado Springs all have renters hovering around 35. Some metros are actually getting younger. Colorado Springs saw its median renter age plummet 10 years, followed by Provo and Austin .

Philadelphia logged the largest drop in homeowner age, shedding five years thanks to relatively affordable entry-level housing. Among the 20 largest metros, Denver has the youngest renters at about 37, with Seattle close behind at 38. The bottom line — today’s 35-year-old renter may be waiting a long time for a starter home, especially while the folks who own them aren’t budging.

Alba - stock.adobe.com People in their 60s have replaced 40-somethings as the biggest bloc of homeowners, according to a new RentCafe analysis of Census data from 2005 to 2023 across the 105 largest US metros. Thirty-year-olds dominate renting, while owners in their 60s lead, according to a RentCafe analysis of IPUMS USA data. PintoArt - stock.adobe.com