Americans get a $1,000 boost to their retirement savings under new IRS rules — secure yours with a simple step

Retirement savers hit the jackpot with new IRS limits.

— a $1,000 increase from $24,500 in 2026. This allows workers to have more room to save for retirement through their employers.while potentially reducing their taxable income — and all they need to do is change a digit through their online investment portal.

, this increase in the pension limitations will help American families keep more of their hard-earned income,” IRS CEO Frank J. Bisignano.

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“With the new adjustment in place now, the IRS is giving taxpayers and employers the information needed to make retirement planning decisions for the year ahead. ” The change does not mean that folks will see $1,000 from the government. The move simply allows Americans to contribute more of their own money to tax-advantaged retirement accounts.

Governmental 457 plans as people 50 and up will now be able to make additional contributions — called catch-up contributions. This means folks 50 and older will see a contribution cap of $34,000 — an increase of $1,500. Under age 50: $7,500, which raise income thresholds for each level after inflation grew.

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Plus, the standard deduction — the part of income that is untaxed — will also get a bit of a boost of up to $16,600 for individuals and reach $33,200 for married couples filing jointly. The move marks a $500 increase in the deduction for singletons and a $1,000 hike for married couples filing together. Brackets determine how much income tax workers owe, rising from a 10% rate for the lowest level to 37% for the richest.

The child tax credit — which lets filers with kids reduce their tax liability — is getting an increase of $100, to $2,300. Because of all the changes heading into the new year, make sure to keep track of your accounts come April.