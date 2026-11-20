Americans claiming Canadian citizenship face waits of nearly three years as a record backlog overwhelms immigration authorities.

Americans seeking Canadian citizenship through their family ancestry face waits of almost three years as a record backlog overwhelms immigration authorities. Processing times for certificates proving Canadian citizenship have soared from five months in May 2025 to 35 months, according to the latest Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada figures released this week, leaving some applicants facing delays stretching into late 2029.

Canada's immigration department says 139,200 people are awaiting decisions, more than three times the number when the country relaxed its citizenship laws in December. The figures contrast with assurances from Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab, who told an Ottawa parliamentary committee in October 2025 that the changes were not expected to trigger a rush of applications.

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"We anticipate volumes in the tens of thousands over time," she said. "We do not expect any surge. " The backlog has grown by another 8,500 applications in the past month alone. Why Are Canadian Citizenship Wait Times Increasing?

The new rules allow more people born abroad to claim Canadian citizenship through their ancestry, overturning restrictions that previously prevented many families from passing on citizenship beyond the first generation born overseas. For Americans with Canadian parents or grandparents, the changes offer the prospect of a second passport and the freedom to live and work north of the border.

Many people eligible under the changes are already Canadian citizens under the law but need a citizenship certificate to prove their status and obtain a Canadian passport. But demand has far exceeded expectations. At the beginning of this year, applicants faced an estimated 10 month wait, rising to 19 months in July and 25 months in August. By September, processing times had reached 33 months, climbing to 35 months this month.

Americans Face Uncertainty Over Work and Residency Cédric Marin, an Ottawa-based citizenship and immigration lawyer, said his firm had seen a sharp slowdown in decisions since June, although some applications were still being approved.

"Since June, we have seen a clear slowdown in decisions. Our impression is that IRCC is focused on the front end, checking that a wave of new applications is complete, and that leaves fewer officers making actual decisions," he told Newsweek. Marin also raised concerns about Americans who had been invited to apply for permanent residence but were facing delays while their citizenship applications were considered.

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"Americans who competed against people around the world and were invited to apply for permanent residence are now being told to wait on a citizenship process that could take nearly three years," he said. "The government should give them interim authorization to live, work or study in Canada while they wait, and be much clearer about which documents it actually wants. " What Is Canada's Bill C-3 Citizenship Law?

Ottawa has acknowledged the growing pressure but opposition politicians have accused the government of failing to prepare for the demand. The legislation at the centre of the dispute, Bill C-3, was passed by Canada's Parliament and received royal assent on November 20, 2025, before coming into force on December 15. It followed a 2023 court ruling that restrictions on citizenship by descent were unconstitutional.

The law removed the first-generation limit for people born abroad before December 15, 2025, allowing more descendants of Canadian citizens to have their citizenship recognized, including so-called "Lost Canadians" excluded under previous rules. For children born abroad after that date, Canadian parents who were themselves born overseas must demonstrate that they spent at least three years living in Canada before their child's birth.

Opposition Accuses Government of Failing Families Jenny Kwan, the New Democratic Party's immigration critic, has previously warned that the delays could disrupt people's ability to travel, work, study and plan their futures. The Vancouver East MP accused the government of failing to prepare for the likely increase in applications.

"The government has clearly failed to adequately prepare for the demand of citizenship requests from Lost Canadians and is now leaving more than 139,000 people waiting, with processing times reaching an extraordinary 35 months," she told Newsweek. "Minister Diab was warned about the potential surge in applications, yet the government failed to ensure IRCC had the staffing and resources to meet the demand.

" Kwan said families legally entitled to Canadian citizenship should not face delays of nearly three years because of government failures. "The government must restore staffing, clear the backlog, and meet its service standards," she added. "The legislation that was passed in the House of Commons needs to be implemented in the way that it was intended. " What Has Canada's Immigration Department Said?

In September, immigration department spokesperson Briannah Dale told CBC that officials were recruiting additional staff and changing how applications were handled. She said some cases were particularly complicated because officials needed to examine family records stretching back several generations. Immigration officials finalized 5,705 proof-of-citizenship applications in September, according to calculations based on IRCC figures, the highest monthly total since comparable data began being published in June.

Americans have been among those benefiting from the changes, with earlier government figures showing significant interest from people born in the United States. IRCC figures show that Americans accounted for nearly half of the first 4,075 people approved under the expanded citizenship rules, with 1,955 born in the United States.

However, immigration authorities have not published an updated nationality breakdown for the growing backlog. Newsweek approached IRCC for comment. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Edward T. CumminsProcessing times for certificates proving Canadian citizenship have soared from five months in May 2025 to 35 months, according to the latest Immigration, Refugees and CitizenshipCanada's immigration department says 139,200 people are awaiting decisions, more than three times the number when the country relaxed its citizenship laws in December.

The figures contrast with assurances from Immigration Minister Lena Metlege Diab, who told an Ottawa parliamentary committee in October 2025 that the changes were not expected to trigger a rush of applications. The backlog has grown by another 8,500 applications in the past month alone. The new rules allow more people born abroad to claim Canadian citizenship through their ancestry, overturning restrictions that previously prevented many families from passing on citizenship beyond the first generation born overseas.

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For Americans with Canadian parents or grandparents, the changes offer the prospect of a second passport and the freedom to live and work north of the border. Many people eligible under the changes are already Canadian citizens under the law but need a citizenship certificate to prove their status and obtain a Canadian passport. But demand has far exceeded expectations.

At the beginning of this year, applicants faced an estimated 10 month wait, rising to 19 months in July and 25 months in August. Americans Face Uncertainty Over Work and Residency Cédric Marin, an Ottawa-based citizenship and immigration lawyer, said his firm had seen a sharp slowdown in decisions since June, although some applications were still being approved.

"Since June, we have seen a clear slowdown in decisions. Our impression is that IRCC is focused on the front end, checking that a wave of new applications is complete, and that leaves fewer officers making actual decisions," he toldMarin also raised concerns about Americans who had been invited to apply for permanent residence but were facing delays while their citizenship applications were considered.

"Americans who competed against people around the world and were invited to apply for permanent residence are now being told to wait on a citizenship process that could take nearly three years," he said. "The government should give them interim authorization to live, work or study in Canada while they wait, and be much clearer about which documents it actually wants.

"Ottawa has acknowledged the growing pressure but opposition politicians have accused the government of failing to prepare for the demand. The legislation at the centre of the dispute, Bill C-3, was passed by Canada's Parliament and received royal assent on November 20, 2025, before coming into force on December 15. It followed a 2023 court ruling that restrictions on citizenship by descent were unconstitutional.

The law removed the first-generation limit for people born abroad before December 15, 2025, allowing more descendants of Canadian citizens to have their citizenship recognized, including so-called"Lost Canadians" excluded under previous rules. For children born abroad after that date, Canadian parents who were themselves born overseas must demonstrate that they spent at least three years living in Canada before their child's birth.

Jenny Kwan, the New Democratic Party's immigration critic, has previously warned that the delays could disrupt people's ability to travel, work, study and plan their futures. The Vancouver East MP accused the government of failing to prepare for the likely increase in applications.

"The government has clearly failed to adequately prepare for the demand of citizenship requests from Lost Canadians and is now leaving more than 139,000 people waiting, with processing times reaching an extraordinary 35 months," she told"Minister Diab was warned about the potential surge in applications, yet the government failed to ensure IRCC had the staffing and resources to meet the demand. " Kwan said families legally entitled to Canadian citizenship should not face delays of nearly three years because of government failures.

"The government must restore staffing, clear the backlog, and meet its service standards," she added. "The legislation that was passed in the House of Commons needs to be implemented in the way that it was intended. "In September, immigration department spokesperson Briannah Dale told CBC that officials were recruiting additional staff and changing how applications were handled. She said some cases were particularly complicated because officials needed to examine family records stretching back several generations.

Immigration officials finalized 5,705 proof-of-citizenship applications in September, according to calculations based on IRCC figures, the highest monthly total since comparable data began being published in June. Americans have been among those benefiting from the changes, with earlier government figures showing significant interest from people born in the United States. IRCC figures show that Americans accounted for nearly half of the first 4,075 people approved under the expanded citizenship rules, with 1,955 born in the United States.

However, immigration authorities have not published an updated nationality breakdown for the growing backlog.