New data reveals a growing trend of Americans opting to order prepared holiday meals or dine out for Thanksgiving, with local restaurants reporting significant spikes in reservations and customers seeking budget-friendly, professional catering options.

PHOENIX — New data found more Americans want help with their holiday meals, as local restaurants say they're seeing a spike of diners on Thanksgiving.

A study released Oct. 8 from market research group Circana found Americans want new ways to budget around holiday meals, including prepared foods and catering. Data found almost 25% of consumers expect at least some holiday meals eaten at home to be ordered precooked from a restaurant or grocery store. Austin Emmert is the Director of Food and Beverage at FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel, in the city's Arts District.

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He said the restaurant has served Thanksgiving every year since it opened a decade ago, making it one of the few independent restaurants in the area still open for the holiday. Recently, more customers are coming in who want someone else to cook for them.