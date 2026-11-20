The DOJ's embrace of fair use for AI training breaks with the White House's own framework, as OpenAI, Microsoft and news groups battle over copyright.

DAVID MARCUS: In West Virginia, furious citizens and energy companies square off over data centersMedicare for All sounds free. But wait until you see your huge tax billJensen Huang’s Nvidia debacle reveals America’s real problem: no skilled buildersTrump cannot deter Xi and Putin’s nuclear goals with a strategy designed for just oneThe anti-Israel left is escalating its demands — and the threat to Jews has never been more dangerousRobert Pattinson is the new James Bond.

Can he become the hero the West needs? Three Manila moments that give Trump momentum going into talks with China‘Bratty men’ dating trend sparks debate over princess treatmentMamdani sparks outrage with disband on elite NYPD unitThe Nvidia scandal is the ‘talk of the town’ in Washington and China, expert saysGoogle warns hackers are using artificial intelligence to launch cyberattacks against companies FDD AI Research Fellow Leah Siskind discusses Google’s warning about hackers leveraging advanced AI to scan software updates, and more, on ‘America Reports.

Also read DOJ taps L.A. prosecutor Essayli to help in federal probe of Mar-a-Lago raid

’for using millions of newspaper articles to train AI systems. The newspapers argue that the tech firms violated basic copyright protections. The tech firms contend that training their models on those articles qualifies as"fair use," a longstanding principle that allows copyrighted material to be used in certain ways without permission from or compensation to the copyright owner. has sided squarely with OpenAI's position – breaking with the administration's previously more balanced stance on the issue.

The DOJ filed a statement of interest embracing an extreme vision of fair use that would grant AI companies virtually unfettered access to copyrighted material for commercial training, without obtaining permission from or compensating the creators whose works fuel these systems. This expansive interpretation threatens to turn a narrow copyright exception into a blanket exemption for the world's most powerful and profitable industries.

Advertisement

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman speaks at the opening ceremony of ADIPEC 2026 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Nov. 2, 2026, as ADNOC, OpenAI and G42 announced a major partnership to bring artificial intelligence into the energy industry. The DOJ's reasoning is that requiring a copyright license for material used in AI training would impose high costs on AI developers.

It claims those costs could make it harder for small companies to compete and hamper U.S. AI leadership andThose concerns deserve consideration. But the DOJ's aggressive arguments in the brief depart from more measured guidance elsewhere in the administration. The White House's officialLikewise, the Carolina Principles for Emerging Technologies, adopted by G20 ministers at the Commerce Department's recent Innovation Ministerial, recognize that the intersection of AI and copyright poses"complex legal and policy questions.

" The principles note the"essential role" of copyright protections in supporting creators and call for respecting IP as a pillar of G20 AI policy. The DOJ statement also overlooks how its stance could favor larger AI companies over smaller firms and startups. Several AI startups have argued that paying for the material they use provides more reliable access to training material, reduces legal uncertainty, and improves models. Other companies have emerged to aggregate copyrights and make licensing easier.

It's particularly problematic for large AI companies to complain about paying for access to copyrighted materials. They are among the best positioned to pay for those materials, and doing so would help develop the kind of licensing markets they claim are lacking.and other laws require just compensation when private property is taken for public use, and intellectual property rights are still property rights.

Letting AI firms appropriate creators' IP without permission or compensation would be akin to letting data center builders seize private land without paying fair value. If courts adopt the DOJ's position that fair use protects AI developers in virtually all circumstances, it would reduce incentives to create new works. Copyrights encourage creative work by assuring writers, artists and other creators that their work can't be easily stolen or copied.

Licensing those rights allows creators to earn a living and underpins over $1 trillion in U.S. economic activity. Weaker copyrights could result in fewer human-created books, articles, research papers, films and songs. Ironically, that could eventually leave AI systems with fewer and lower-quality materials to train on – a scenario that serves no one's interests.

Advertisement

All of this is why the Trump administration would be wise to follow its own AI framework and let the court system evaluate AI copyright disputes case by case, rather than arguing for unfettered fair use exceptions. The DOJ's reasoning is that requiring a copyright license for material used in AI training would impose high costs on AI developers. It claims those costs could make it harder for small companies to compete and hamper U.S. AI leadership and national security.

Policymakers also have a role to play. One promising bill is the bipartisan CLEAR Act. Introduced in February by California Democrat Sen.and Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis, the CLEAR Act would require AI developers to publicly disclose the copyrighted works used in each new generative-AI model's training dataset.

The proposal would not settle whether any particular training practice qualifies as fair use. But it would give creators more information about whether their work helped train an AI system, enabling them to pursue appropriate compensation or other remedies when they believe their rights have been violated. That kind of targeted reform offers a useful model for copyright enforcement in the age of AI.

Rather than treating licensing as an obstacle to innovation, policymakers should foster a market where AI developers can efficiently license copyrighted material while respecting creators' rights. AI innovation is vital to America's future. But America's creative industries still depend on strong copyright protections. Policymakers need to promote both.

Coke Morgan Stewart is president and CEO of the Council for Innovation Promotion and the former deputy under secretary of Commerce for intellectual property and deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.