Americans Divided Over Government Spending: Want Cuts But Fear Underfunding Key Programs

A new poll reveals a stark contradiction in American views on government spending. While a majority favor budget cuts, they also express concern about underfunding crucial programs like Social Security, Medicare, and aid to the poor.

Many U.S. adults believe the federal government is overspending, but polling also shows that many Americans, including Republicans, think the country is spending too little on major government programs such as Social Security. This apparent contradiction highlights a complex public opinion on government spending. While a majority of Americans favor cuts to the federal budget , they also express concern that key programs are underfunded.

The polls suggest Americans might not agree on where these cuts should fall. Another 6 in 10, roughly, say too little money is going to assistance to the poor. A similar share say spending is too low for Medicare, the national health care insurance program for seniors, and most also say Medicaid is under-funded by the federal government. About half say border security is not receiving enough funding.Foreign aid is one area where there is broad consensus that the U.S. is overspending. Roughly 7 in 10 U.S. adults said the government was putting too much money toward “assistance to other countries.” About 9 in 10 Republicans and just over half of Democrats agreed that the country was overspending on foreign aid. Richard Tunnell, a 33-year-old veteran living in Huntsville, Texas, said he believes the United States gets involved in other countries’ problems too often. Tunnell, an independent who voted for Trump in November, is glad that Trump, a Republican, is prioritizing his “America First” policies. “Americans need to worry about Americans,” Tunnell said. “There’s atrocities happening on American soil just as much as there is on foreign soil. You know, if we can’t clean up our own house, why the hell are we trying to clean up somebody else’s house?” At the same time, polling has shown that U.S. adults tend to overestimate the share of the federal budget that is spent on foreign aid. Surveys from KFF have found that, on average, Americans say spending on foreign aid makes up 31% of the federal budget rather than the actual answer: closer to 1% or less. On both sides of the political aisle, very few U.S. adults think the country is spending too much on Social Security and Medicare, according to the January AP-NORC poll. But there are bigger divides on spending for the military, border security, Medicaid and assistance to the poor. About one-third of U.S. adults say the federal government is spending “too much” on the military. About one-third say the military is getting “too little” funding, and another one-third say it takes in “about the right amount.” But most Republicans say the military is underfunded, while slightly less than half of Democrats say it’s getting too much money. Jeremy Shouse, a 38-year-old Democrat in Durham, North Carolina, said he believes government assistance programs for ordinary Americans should be as well-funded as the U.S. military is. “I think it’s really a slap in our faces as Americans,” he said, referring to the underfunding of programs like Medicaid, which he has needed to use. “When it comes down to school, Medicaid, any type of government assistance programs, the money is just kind of not there,” he said. “Not like it is for the military or the Army.” Strong majorities of Democrats say the U.S. government spends “too little” on assistance to the poor, education, Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid. They are divided on funding for border security — about 4 in 10 say the funding is about the right amount, while 3 in 10 say it’s too high and about 3 in 10 say it’s too little — and tend to say federal law enforcement agencies such as the CIA and the FBI are getting the right amount of funding. Republicans tend to want more money for border security, Social Security and the military. About 8 in 10 Republicans say too little money is allocated to border security, and about two-thirds say that about Social Security.The AP-NORC poll of 1,147 adults was conducted Jan. 9-13, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the U.S. population. The margin of sampling error for adults overall is plus or minus 3.9 percentage points.





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

GOVERNMENT SPENDING SOCIAL SECURITY MEDICARE FOREIGN AID FEDERAL BUDGET REPUBLICANS DEMOCRATS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Americans Divided on Musk's Role in Trump's Government Efficiency PlanA new poll shows that while Americans widely agree the federal government needs fixing, they are divided on Elon Musk's role in Trump's proposed Department of Government Efficiency. Many are wary of billionaires advising on government policy, while others are open to Musk's ideas.

Read more »

Poll Shows Americans Divided on Musk's Department of Government EfficiencyA new poll reveals that Americans are divided on Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) which aims to overhaul the federal government. While some policies, like requiring federal employees to return to the office, enjoy support, others, like significant cuts to the federal workforce, face strong opposition. The poll also highlights skepticism towards billionaire involvement in policymaking.

Read more »

Americans Divided on Government Spending: Overspending Concerns But Calls for More Funding for Key ProgramsA recent AP-NORC poll reveals conflicting views among Americans regarding government spending. While many believe the government is overspending, they also support increased funding for essential programs like Social Security, Medicare, and assistance to the poor. Foreign aid emerges as an area of consensus, with a majority believing the U.S. is overspending in this category.

Read more »

Americans Divided on Trump's Agenda: PollA new poll reveals Americans are split on some of former President Donald Trump's key promises as he prepares to assume office for a second time. While many support eliminating taxes on tips, there's less enthusiasm for policies like tariffs, mass deportations, and pardons for January 6th participants.

Read more »

Americans Divided on Trump's Second Term PromisesA new poll reveals mixed public opinion on some of President Trump's key promises for his second term. While there's support for eliminating taxes on tips, proposals like mass deportations and imposing tariffs on imported goods face significant opposition.

Read more »

Americans Divided on Trump's AgendaA new poll reveals divided American opinions on key policies promised by President Donald Trump in his second term. While some proposals, like eliminating taxes on tips, enjoy majority support, others, like mass deportations and pardoning January 6th rioters, face strong opposition.

Read more »