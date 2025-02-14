Americans Divided on Government Spending: Support for Social Programs Meets Budget Concerns

A new poll reveals conflicting views among Americans regarding government spending. While a majority believe the government is overspending overall, a significant portion also supports increased funding for key programs like Social Security, education, and healthcare.

Many U.S. adults believe the federal government is overspending, but polling also shows that a significant portion of Americans, including Republicans, think the country is spending too little on major government programs such as Social Security , education, and the military. This presents a complex challenge for lawmakers as Americans express conflicting views on government spending .According to a recent AP-NORC poll, about two-thirds of Americans say the U.S.

government is spending “too little” on Social Security and education. A similar share feels the same way about assistance to the poor, Medicare, and Medicaid. Roughly half of Americans also believe border security is not receiving enough funding. Despite these sentiments, a majority of U.S. adults generally favor cuts to the federal budget.Foreign aid stands out as one area where there is broad consensus that the U.S. is overspending. Roughly 7 in 10 U.S. adults stated that the government puts too much money toward “assistance to other countries.” This sentiment was shared by 9 in 10 Republicans and just over half of Democrats. Richard Tunnell, a 33-year-old veteran living in Huntsville, Texas, exemplifies this view. As an independent who voted for Trump, Tunnell believes the United States should prioritize its own citizens and concerns. “Americans need to worry about Americans,” he stated. “There’s atrocities happening on American soil just as much as there is on foreign soil. You know, if we can’t clean up our own house, why the hell are we trying to clean up somebody else’s house?” Interestingly, polling data reveals that U.S. adults tend to overestimate the share of the federal budget allocated to foreign aid. Surveys from KFF indicate that Americans, on average, believe foreign aid constitutes 31% of the federal budget, while the actual figure is closer to 1% or less. Spending on Social Security and Medicare also enjoys bipartisan support, with few adults believing the country is overspending in these areas. However, opinions diverge on funding for the military, border security, Medicaid, and assistance to the poor. Republicans generally favor increased spending on border security, Social Security, and the military, while Democrats tend to prioritize funding for social programs and government assistance. This division reflects the ongoing debate in the United States over the appropriate balance between national defense and social welfare





