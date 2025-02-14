Americans Divided on Government Spending: Overspending Concerns But Calls for More Funding for Key Programs

A recent AP-NORC poll reveals conflicting views among Americans regarding government spending. While many believe the government is overspending, they also support increased funding for essential programs like Social Security, Medicare, and assistance to the poor. Foreign aid emerges as an area of consensus, with a majority believing the U.S. is overspending in this category.

A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC suggests that a significant portion of U.S. adults believe the federal government is overspending, yet they also believe that key government programs are underfunded. This presents a complex dilemma for lawmakers as they navigate budget allocations.

While many Americans feel the government is overspending overall, they also believe that crucial programs like Social Security, Medicare, and assistance to the poor are not receiving adequate funding. Roughly 6 in 10 Americans agree that too little money is allocated to these programs. This sentiment extends to education and border security, with a substantial portion also feeling these areas are underfunded. However, the poll also reveals a strong consensus that foreign aid is an area where the U.S. is overspending. Approximately 7 in 10 U.S. adults believe the government directs too much money towards assistance to other countries. This view transcends political affiliations, with Republicans and Democrats largely agreeing on this point. Interestingly, the poll also highlights a tendency among Americans to overestimate the proportion of the federal budget dedicated to foreign aid. Surveys have consistently shown that people believe foreign aid consumes around 31% of the budget, while the actual figure is closer to 1% or less





