The Plan Sponsor Council of America’s latest survey found 3.4 percent of plan participants took a hardship withdrawal in 2025.

More Americans appear to be tapping into 401 accounts before retirement as workers continue to face economic challenges. The Plan Sponsor Council of America's latest annual survey found that 3.4 percent of plan participants took a hardship withdrawal in 2025, up from 2.7 percent in 2024 and more than double the 1.5 percent recorded in 2022.

Meanwhile, the share of participants with an outstanding 401 loan surged to 22.2 percent, from 12.4 percent just a year earlier.

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“Affordability is driving this data,” PSCA Executive Director Will Hansen said in a statement. “When everyday costs keep climbing, the 401 becomes the emergency fund, and more workers are taking smaller loans and hardship withdrawals just to keep up. " Why It Matters Retirement balances can reveal how comfortable workers are with saving while having to deal with day-to-day expenses.

Rising retirement balances don't necessarily mean workers are becoming more financially secure and more people dipping into the accounts early could reveal an economic undercurrent where saving has become more difficult. The PSCA 69th Annual Survey of Profit Sharing and 401 Plans, based on the 2025 experience of 753 plans, found the average account balance climbed 21 percent, from $154,207 to $186,431. That slightly outpaced the S&P 500's 17.9 percent return for the year.

Withdrawals from those accounts were heading higher at the same time, now at 3.4 percent, up from 1.5 percent in 2022. How Many Americans Are Tapping Their 401s? The biggest year-over-year jump involving 401s occurred in loans. The share of participants with an outstanding loan increased from 12.4 percent in 2024 to 22.2 percent in 2025, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points and roughly 79 percent.

Yet workers weren't necessarily borrowing larger amounts. The average outstanding loan amount actually declined from $13,710 to $9,818. That combination could be revealing. Many more workers had loans outstanding, despite the average amount borrowed being substantially smaller.

“The part that bothers me is people having to use money meant for retirement just to deal with today's bills,” Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told Newsweek. “The stock market can make their 401 balance look great on paper. While their checking account tells a completely different story. ” Why Are More Americans Using Their Retirement Savings?

Affordability pressures could be a key factor in Americans dipping into the 401s prematurely.

“Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, as price increases throughout the year are not necessarily met with corresponding wage increases during that same period,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of the 9innings podcast, told Newsweek. “A $1 increase in gas prices per gallon during the summer has not been offset by an increase in wages, as most wage adjustments occur after the year is over. So, what happens?

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People start taking 401 loans, which are generally nontaxable and relatively easy to access. ” Despite facing potential economic pressures, workers largely continued putting money into retirement accounts. Some 86 percent of eligible workers made contributions in 2025, versus 87.4 percent in 2024. The average employee contribution was 7.6 percent of pay, down only slightly from 7.7 percent the previous year.

Employer contributions averaged another 4.8 percent, putting the combined savings rate at 12.4 percent.

“I wouldn't blame the entire increase on financial hardship. It's also gotten easier to access the money, which probably explains some of the rise,” Ryan said.

“The long-term damage comes when this becomes a habit. A hardship withdrawal can mean income taxes, possibly a penalty, and years of lost investment growth. ” How Could Early Withdrawals Affect Retirement? The potential financial damage depends heavily on whether a worker takes a permanent hardship withdrawal or borrows through a 401 loan.

A hardship withdrawal permanently removes money from the account, meaning it is no longer available to generate investment returns over the worker's remaining career. So if a 35-year-old permanently removes $10,000 from a retirement account, and that money otherwise could have earned an average 7 percent annually, it could have grown to as much as $76,000 by age 65.

“I'd rather see someone use retirement savings to avoid losing their home than blindly insist they never touch it. Sometimes that's the least bad option,” Ryan said.

“But if you're regularly borrowing from your future to pay today's bills, something in the household budget needs fixing. ” A 401 loan is different because participants generally repay the money into their accounts. But borrowing can still create risks and interrupt the investment growth the money otherwise could have generated.

“If you have an outstanding 401 loan and lose your job, the unpaid balance may be treated as a distribution if the loan is not repaid or otherwise addressed,” Thompson said. “This could result in taxable income for that year, along with potential early withdrawal penalties. ” What Happens Next For workers being forced to choose between their immediate expenses and preserving retirement savings, the new data could reflect a precarious financial situation, experts say.

“It's pivotal to understand that borrowing from your 401 is almost always a bad call, as even in bankruptcy, a 401 is one of the few types of accounts that is usually protected,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told Newsweek. “The decision by Americans to more commonly and readily tap into these accounts, though, speaks to how affordability remains the greatest challenge for most Americans in our current economy.

” Newsweek’s reporters and editors used Martyn, our AI assistant, to produce this story. Learn more about Martyn here. Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Michelle Curran and Geoffrey Rowland.economic challenges. The Plan Sponsor Council of America's latest annual survey found that 3.4 percent of plan participants took a hardship withdrawal in 2025, up from 2.7 percent in 2024 and more than double the 1.5 percent recorded in 2022.

Meanwhile, the share of participants with an outstanding 401 loan surged to 22.2 percent, from 12.4 percent just a year earlier.

“Affordability is driving this data,” PSCA Executive Director Will Hansen said in a statement. “When everyday costs keep climbing, the 401 becomes the emergency fund, and more workers are taking smaller loans and hardship withdrawals just to keep up. "don't necessarily mean workers are becoming more financially secure and more people dipping into the accounts early could reveal an economic undercurrent where saving has become more difficult.

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The PSCA 69th Annual Survey of Profit Sharing and 401 Plans, based on the 2025 experience of 753 plans, found the average account balance climbed 21 percent, from $154,207 to $186,431. That slightly outpaced the S&P 500's 17.9 percent return for the year. Withdrawals from those accounts were heading higher at the same time, now at 3.4 percent, up from 1.5 percent in 2022. The biggest year-over-year jump involving 401s occurred in loans.

The share of participants with an outstanding loan increased from 12.4 percent in 2024 to 22.2 percent in 2025, an increase of nearly 10 percentage points and roughly 79 percent. Yet workers weren't necessarily borrowing larger amounts. The average outstanding loan amount actually declined from $13,710 to $9,818. That combination could be revealing.

Many more workers had loans outstanding, despite the average amount borrowed being substantially smaller.

“The part that bothers me is people having to use money meant for retirement just to deal with today's bills,” Michael Ryan, a finance expert and the founder of MichaelRyanMoney.com, told. “The stock market can make their 401 balance look great on paper. While their checking account tells a completely different story. ”Affordability pressures could be a key factor in Americans dipping into the 401s prematurely.

“Americans are feeling the pinch of inflation, as price increases throughout the year are not necessarily met with corresponding wage increases during that same period,” Kevin Thompson, the CEO of 9i Capital Group and the host of the 9innings podcast, told“A $1 increase in gas prices per gallon during the summer has not been offset by an increase in wages, as most wage adjustments occur after the year is over. So, what happens?

People start taking 401 loans, which are generally nontaxable and relatively easy to access. ” Despite facing potential economic pressures, workers largely continued putting money into retirement accounts. Some 86 percent of eligible workers made contributions in 2025, versus 87.4 percent in 2024. The average employee contribution was 7.6 percent of pay, down only slightly from 7.7 percent the previous year.

Employer contributions averaged another 4.8 percent, putting the combined savings rate at 12.4 percent.

“I wouldn't blame the entire increase on financial hardship. It's also gotten easier to access the money, which probably explains some of the rise,” Ryan said.

“The long-term damage comes when this becomes a habit. A hardship withdrawal can mean income taxes, possibly a penalty, and years of lost investment growth. ”The potential financial damage depends heavily on whether a worker takes a permanent hardship withdrawal or borrows through a 401 loan. A hardship withdrawal permanently removes money from the account, meaning it is no longer available to generate investment returns over the worker's remaining career.

So if a 35-year-old permanently removes $10,000 from a retirement account, and that money otherwise could have earned an average 7 percent annually, it could have grown to as much as $76,000 by age 65.

“I'd rather see someone use retirement savings to avoid losing their home than blindly insist they never touch it. Sometimes that's the least bad option,” Ryan said.

“But if you're regularly borrowing from your future to pay today's bills, something in the household budget needs fixing. ” A 401 loan is different because participants generally repay the money into their accounts. But borrowing can still create risks and interrupt the investment growth the money otherwise could have generated.

“If you have an outstanding 401 loan and lose your job, the unpaid balance may be treated as a distribution if the loan is not repaid or otherwise addressed,” Thompson said. “This could result in taxable income for that year, along with potential early withdrawal penalties. ”For workers being forced to choose between their immediate expenses and preserving retirement savings, the new data could reflect a precarious financial situation, experts say.

“It's pivotal to understand that borrowing from your 401 is almost always a bad call, as even in bankruptcy, a 401 is one of the few types of accounts that is usually protected,” Alex Beene, a financial literacy instructor for the University of Tennessee at Martin, told“The decision by Americans to more commonly and readily tap into these accounts, though, speaks to how affordability remains the greatest challenge for most Americans in our current economy. ”