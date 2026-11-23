Senator Alan Armstrong says the measure could cut energy bills by $250 a year by speeding infrastructure projects.

Americans could save around $250 a year on their energy bills following the Senate's passage of a bipartisan permitting reform package, a U.S. senator told Newsweek.

The Senate approved the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act in a 62-33 vote Thursday—a measure aimed at speeding up environmental reviews and federal permitting for energy, infrastructure and industrial projects. Speaking to Newsweek before the vote, Senator Alan Armstrong, an Oklahoma Republican who helped champion the legislation, said easing permitting bottlenecks could reduce costs for households by making it easier to build power generation, transmission lines, and other energy infrastructure.

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"The estimates I've seen are around $250 per year on people's utility bills," Armstrong said. "But for areas with really constrained energy, I think that's way too low. " The legislation marks a significant victory for Armstrong, who entered the Senate earlier this year pledging to make permitting reform his top legislative priority and who is now preparing to leave office on Friday.

In a farewell address delivered after the bill's passage, Armstrong said he wanted to be remembered for helping the country overcome longstanding barriers to building projects.

"If there was one lasting contribution I could make during my brief time in the Senate, I wanted it to be helping America recover its ability to build," Armstrong said. Backers of the permitting reform have argued for years that lengthy reviews and legal challenges can delay projects such as new transmission lines, power plants, mines, roads, and manufacturing facilities. Those delays in turn increase costs and discourage investment.

Armstrong told Newsweek that the effects are visible in electricity prices across different regions of the country.

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"People think when they block a pipeline or transmission line, it's the big bad corporation that's getting hurt and not really themselves," he said. "But as you start to see the disparity in utility prices in the U.S., where prices in the Northeast are almost three times what they are in a state like Oklahoma, that's coming from the fact they've refused to let new infrastructure get built.

" The senator argued that expanding transmission capacity would allow lower-cost energy to reach markets where power is more expensive. "If you can build the infrastructure where the energy is cheap and move it to where it's expensive, consumers are going to benefit from that," he said. The debate comes as the United States faces a growing demand for electricity.

According to a report by global solutions and technology provider ICF, demand is projected to increase by 21 percent in the U.S. by 2030 driven largely by artificial intelligence and data centers. Grid operators and utilities have increasingly warned that additional generation and transmission infrastructure will be needed in coming years to maintain reliability and meet rising demand.

Armstrong said part of the solution will require ensuring that large new electricity users pay the costs associated with connecting to the grid.

"The data center has to pay for all the incremental improvements required for the power grid, plus pay the full tariff," he said. "If that occurs, the retail consumer is going to be a big beneficiary of that. " Following Senate passage of the legislation, Armstrong described the vote as a "historic moment.

" "For years, America has been slowly strangling our own ability to build, allowing a broken permitting process to delay critical infrastructure, drive up utility bills for hardworking families, and threaten our national competitiveness," he said in a statement. Opponents of the Bill have argued that streamlining reviews could reduce opportunities for public input and legal scrutiny. They also suggest it erodes Tribal sovereignty and people’s right to have a say in what is built in their communities.

The measure now heads to the House, where lawmakers will decide whether to advance the bipartisan bill. Contact Newsweek editors for this story: Robert Greenall and John FitzpatrickAmericans could save around $250 a year on their energy bills following the Senate's passage of a bipartisan permitting reform package, a U.S. senator toldThe Senate approved the Bipartisan American Affordability and Jobs Act in a 62-33 vote Thursday—a measure aimed at speeding up environmental reviews and federal permitting for energy, infrastructure and industrial projects.before the vote, Senator Alan Armstrong, an Oklahoma Republican who helped champion the legislation, said easing permitting bottlenecks could reduce costs for households by making it easier to build power generation, transmission lines, and other energy infrastructure.

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"The estimates I've seen are around $250 per year on people's utility bills," Armstrong said. "But for areas with really constrained energy, I think that's way too low. " The legislation marks a significant victory for Armstrong, who entered the Senate earlier this year pledging to make permitting reform his top legislative priority and who is now preparing to leave office on Friday.

In a farewell address delivered after the bill's passage, Armstrong said he wanted to be remembered for helping the country overcome longstanding barriers to building projects.

"If there was one lasting contribution I could make during my brief time in the Senate, I wanted it to be helping America recover its ability to build," Armstrong said. Backers of the permitting reform have argued for years that lengthy reviews and legal challenges can delay projects such as new transmission lines, power plants, mines, roads, and manufacturing facilities. Those delays in turn increase costs and discourage investment.

"People think when they block a pipeline or transmission line, it's the big bad corporation that's getting hurt and not really themselves," he said. "But as you start to see the disparity in utility prices in the U.S., where prices in the Northeast are almost three times what they are in a state like Oklahoma, that's coming from the fact they've refused to let new infrastructure get built.

"The senator argued that expanding transmission capacity would allow lower-cost energy to reach markets where power is more expensive. "If you can build the infrastructure where the energy is cheap and move it to where it's expensive, consumers are going to benefit from that," he said. The debate comes as the United States faces a growing demand for electricity.

According to a report by global solutions and technology provider ICF, demand is projected to increase by 21 percent in the U.S. by 2030 driven largely by artificial intelligence and data centers. utilities have increasingly warned that additional generation and transmission infrastructure will be needed in coming years to maintain reliability and meet rising demand Armstrong said part of the solution will require ensuring that large new electricity users pay the costs associated with connecting to the grid.

"The data center has to pay for all the incremental improvements required for the power grid, plus pay the full tariff," he said. Following Senate passage of the legislation, Armstrong described the vote as a"historic moment.

" "For years, America has been slowly strangling our own ability to build, allowing a broken permitting process to delay critical infrastructure, drive up utility bills for hardworking families, and threaten our national competitiveness," he said in a statement. Opponents of the Bill have argued that streamlining reviews could reduce opportunities for public input and legal scrutiny. They also suggest it erodes Tribal sovereignty and people’s right to have a say in what is built in their communities.