Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Ray Luján drafted a bill that would add up to $100 to people's internet bills to fund the Universal Service Fund.

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Sens. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. , and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M. , have quietly been working on draft legislation that would add up to $100 extra on Americans’ internet bills to bolster the Universal Service Fund , a decades-old program meant to subsidize broadband access, a source shared with Fox News Digital.

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Fischer and Luján reformed a bipartisan and bicameral working group for USF reform last year with Reps. Doris Matsui, D-Calif. , and Richard Hudson, R-N.C. to find fixes for the program, which was first launched in 1996. The draft legislation, which has yet to be officially filed in the Senate and is still subject to change, included proposals to create a USF tax on households and businesses with broadband connections.

The draft legislation, which was reviewed by Fox News Digital, would also increase the current USF tax on cell phone lines and impose no cap on USF spending — meaning there’s wiggle room to raise the tax down the line.

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"I’m not commenting on gossip intended to undermine USF reform, particularly when a bill hasn’t even been filed," Fischer said in a statement to Fox News Digital. Another source familiar with the negotiations around the yet-to-be revealed legislation told Fox News Digital that they had"no reason to believe" that the fee had been removed from the draft bill.

Congress does not directly fund the program, which instead relies on user fees from telecommunications and broadband companies to stay afloat in order to subsidizePart of the problem with the program is that the stream of funding that props USF up is shrinking, accordingThe report found that"the current contribution base for USF fell 41% between the first quarter of 2018 and the first quarter of 2026, from $12.9 billion to $7.6 billion.

" That is spurred by shifts in the industry and contribution base, like more communications happening over the internet through WhatsApp, FaceTime and Zoom instead of phone calls, for example. Chair Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb. , gavels to order the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on the Legislative Branch hearing on April 15, 2026.to Congress sent in August that lawmakers"oppose any attempts to impose new taxes on broadband service, including by assessing broadband for contributions" to the USF.

"Rather than impose new taxes on broadband providers, raising costs yet further for consumers, Congress should reform eligibility for the program and retire the broadband subsidies, if not the entire program," they wrote. "USF is outdated and ill-suited for its purpose. Passing off its ballooning costs is not a solution.

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"Congress did enact a new infrastructure-expansion focused internet program under former President Joe Biden in 2021 as part of hisThat program, called the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment , included a one-time pot of just over $42 billion to spread internet access across the country. The Trump administration overhauled the program, removing hurdles and adding new guidelines for states and territories to gain access to the funding.