Nearly half of Americans do not expect to be financially prepared for retirement, and many worry their savings may not last.

"magic number" has climbed to $1.46 million in 2026—a sharp $200,000 increase from just a year earlier. The spike comes as persistent concerns over the rising cost of living and the fear of outliving personal savings continue to weigh heavily on households.

The latest findings from Northwestern Mutual, conducted via 4,375 online interviews between January 5-21, reveal that nearly half of Americans do not expect to be. A similar percentage harbor deep anxieties that their savings will not last through their later years. These results arrive at a complicated economic juncture. While headline inflation has eased from the historic highs seen in 2022, the prices for many daily essentials remain substantially higher than they were just a few years ago.

The survey found that the $1.46 million target matches the record-high figure reported in 2024, rebounding from $1.26 million in 2025. Concurrently, 46 percent of Americans stated they do not expect to be financially prepared for retirement, while 48 percent believe it is somewhat or very likely they will outlive their accumulated savings. Although inflation slowed considerably following the post-COVID-19 surge, consumers still face elevated costs across essential household expenses, including housing, healthcare, insurance, food, and energy.

After cooling from 3.8 percent in 2023 to 2.9 percent in 2024 and 2.7 percent in 2025, inflation has recently accelerated once again. The annual U.S. inflation rate currently stands at 3.8 percent for the 12 months ending April, according to the most recent official data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

This renewed upward pressure is largely attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions, specifically the U.S.-Israel war in Iran, which hasAccording to Erica Sandberg, consumer finance expert at BadCredit.org, Americans often adjust their retirement expectations based on the rising costs they experience in everyday life.

“People tend to quickly react when they see the prices of goods and services escalate. Maybe it used to cost $40 to fill up a tank but it’s now $60, or your weekly grocery bill had been a fairly consistent $200, but today it's $300,” Sandberg told.

“That puts pressure on a tight budget, but it’s also an alarm. It doesn't take a math genius to understand that when costs rise, so does the need for additional savings. ” Sandberg said the additional $200,000 many Americans now believe they need for retirement may reflect broader concerns about higher living expenses rather than a precise calculation.

“I'm not seeing this as a specific magic number, but just an overall increase,” she said. “The $200,000 figure is representative of what they’re feeling—an approximate 15 percent to 16 percent hike in the cost of living. ” John Ehrenfeld, a certified financial planner and owner of Your Path Wealth Management, also pointed to inflation and economic uncertainty as likely factors behind the increase.

“My suspicion is uncertainty/inflation,” Ehrenfeld said. “In 2024, the retirement number was also $1.46 million – when inflation was still a large concern for Americans. ” He added that concerns surrounding tariffs, oil prices and grocery costs have contributed to renewed anxiety about future living expenses. While many Americans have a clear retirement target in mind, converting those goals into reality remains a challenge.

Nearly one-quarter of respondents who currently hold retirement accounts reported they have accumulated one year or less of their current annual income. This pressure is particularly acute for Generation X. As many members of this cohort approach traditional retirement age, 20 percent reported that financial hardships have already forced them to delay their retirement timelines—the highest percentage among all generations surveyed.

Furthermore, 26 percent of Gen X respondents indicated they have not yet started saving for retirement at all. Nearly half of Gen X respondents reported having saved at least four times their current annual income, marking an improvement over the previous year's data.49 percent of Gen Xers now expect to be financially prepared by the time they retire, showing a modest uptick from 2025.

Generation Z remains the most optimistic demographic, with 58 percent expecting to be financially secure in retirement, though this marks a decline from 63 percent the prior year. Rising life expectancies are introducing another layer of complexity to long-term financial planning. On average, Americans report starting their retirement savings at age 31 with the intention of retiring at age 65.

However, more than a quarter of all respondents believe they will live to be 100 years old. Among Gen Z respondents, that longevity expectation jumps to 32 percent. Experts say those expectations can increase concerns about whether retirement savings will last for decades.

“Uncertainty. We are emotional creatures that think, not the other way around,” Ehrenfeld said when asked why so many Americans fear running out of money in retirement.

“A typical reaction to uncertainty of running out of money is to do what we know—continuing working, savings, and not spending. ” Sandberg said workers should focus on practical planning rather than becoming consumed by retirement targets.

“My advice to everyone is to look at this as a business decision,” she said. “Look at your numbers, know how much you can afford to set aside every month in a retirement account, then stretch yourself a bit. ”Both experts emphasize that generalized national averages can be deeply misleading, as they rarely align with an individual’s specific geographic and personal reality.

“Some people will be comfortable with $1.46 million in their account, others will need more or less,” Sandberg said. “Averages can be deceiving. Run your own numbers and consider your lifestyle goals. ” Ehrenfeld said that retirement success often depends more on spending habits than on reaching a specific savings threshold.

“I have worked with clients that have $300,000 in investment assets, that have retired comfortable, and others with over $20 million, that could not make it work—it ultimately comes down to their spending,” he said.





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