Americans Celebrate Valentine's Day in Diverse Ways

A new AP-NORC poll reveals a range of perspectives and celebrations surrounding Valentine's Day in the United States.

A recent AP-NORC poll explores how Americans view and celebrate Valentine's Day, revealing a diverse range of perspectives and traditions. While over half of Americans plan to celebrate, the ways in which they mark the occasion vary widely. Some, like Joseph Brubaker, a high school teacher, see it as an opportunity to strengthen emotional connections with their partners, while others, such as retired science teacher Ian Ellis, prefer to spend it with friends in a more casual setting.

Valentine's Day evokes a variety of emotions, with many describing it as romantic and fun. However, a significant portion also perceive it as outdated or stressful. William Betts, a 67-year-old married for 40 years, embraces the romantic aspect, planning a special dinner and flowers for his wife. Janis Thompson, a 76-year-old divorcee, views the holiday as a celebration of love in all its forms. She emphasizes the positive message of the day and highlights the family's tradition of celebrating her sister-in-law's birthday on Valentine's Day. The poll also delves into the ingredients for successful romantic relationships, finding that Americans prioritize open communication, shared values, and strong friendship. Women, in particular, emphasize the importance of discussing emotions, while both genders agree on the value of shared beliefs and close companionship. Perhaps the most unique Valentine's Day story belongs to Dylann Deeds, whose accidental wedding anniversary falls on the same day. She and her husband, Nick, fondly recall their impromptu marriage sixteen years ago, emphasizing that their celebration goes beyond traditional gifts and focuses on their shared love and laughter





